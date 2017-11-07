Dr. Ana Crew joins AllianceHealth Medical Group as a Family Medicine Physician

Press release

AllianceHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce Ana Crew, D.O. will join our family medicine practice on November 6. She will specialize in family medicine, providing a full spectrum of healthcare including women and children’s health. Dr. Crew is also fluent in Spanish, enabling Spanish-speaking patients to discuss their health care directly with their physician in their native language.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Crew joining our growing Southeastern Oklahoma medical community,” said Jeff Tarrant, CEO of AllianceHealth Durant. “She is a highly skilled and dynamic physician who will quickly build a busy practice. The fact that Dr. Crew also speaks Spanish is definitely a plus as we constantly look for ways to better serve the population of this entire area.”

“Even though the interpreters are a great resource, being able to look your doctor in the eye and tell them how we feel, and hear directly about their health care, makes for such a different interaction,” said Ana Crew, D.O. “I’m excited to be able to provide comprehensive care to the Bryan County community.”

Dr. Crew completed medical school at Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency in the AllianceHealth Durant Family Medicine Residency Program. She is a board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

Dr. Crew will practice at 1610 W. University Blvd in Durant and is accepting new patients. To make a same day or same week appointment with Dr. Crew call 580-924-3400 or visit MyAllianceHealthDoctors.com.

