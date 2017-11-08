Southeastern student earns top speaker

Jacob Morrison of Southeastern Oklahoma State University was the top overall speaker and also took first place in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate at the Sooner Showdown Speech and Debate Tournament.

The event was held Nov. 3-5 at the University of Oklahoma.

Competing for the Southeastern Speech and Debate team (SSDA) were Jacob Gooch, a sophomore from Durant; Christopher Rhodes, junior from Sulphur Springs, Texas; and Morrison, sophomore from Durant.

Twenty-six schools and independents competed at the tournament: . Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, Butler Community College, California State University-Long Beach, Central Texas College, Drury State College, East Central University, Glendale Community College at Arizona, Houston Baptist University, Kansas Wesleyan University, Northeastern State University, Oral Roberts University, Southern Methodist University, Sterling College, Texas Christian University, The University of Texas at Tyler, Tulsa Community College, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Central Arkansas, Valdosta State University, Wayland Baptist University, West Texas A&M University, and Whitworth University. Events ranged from International Public Debate Association, National Parliamentary Debate Association, and the National Forensic Association’s Lincoln-Douglas Debate to all 11 American Forensic Association National Individual Events Tournament.

SSDA next competes Friday through Sunday, December 1-3, at the Cameron Christmas Classic Tournament at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.

