Jury finds man guilty in child death

Staff report

A jury found a man guilty Thursday afternoon of first-degree manslaughter for an accident that killed a small child.

Jurors recommended a four-year sentence for 35-year-old Steven E. Matlock of Mead who was charged last year for the death of 19-month-old Kayson Black.

According to a probable-cause affidavit by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Matlock was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident that happened May 29, 2015 at a trailer park on Leavenworth Trail Road in Mead.

Court papers state Matlock attempted to start the ATV by touching a wire to the battery while the ATV was in gear. Because of that, the ATV lurched forward and struck the child, pinning him between the ATV and a parked automobile.

The child was taken by private vehicle to the Durant hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he died later that evening from head injuries, according to the affidavit.

Matlock, who had a revoked driver’s license, drove the ATV from his Church Road residence to the trailer park on Leavenworth Trail Road, the affidavit states.

Matlock drove the ATV back to his residence and then drove a pickup to the Durant hospital, according to OHP, and a blood sample was drawn because a death occurred while he was operating a motor vehicle. The affidavit states the blood test returned positive for methamphetamine.

After the guilty verdict, the court ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Matlock. Sentencing for him was set Dec. 8.