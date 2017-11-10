Oklahoma smokers encouraged to participate in the Great American Smokeout

OKLAHOMA CITY — Smokers across Oklahoma are encouraged to quit tobacco for a day, or a lifetime, during the Great American Smokeout (GASO) on November 16. Since 1970, the event has symbolized a new beginning for tobacco users around the country.

Last year, hundreds of Oklahomans utilized Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline services during GASO. Each year, millions of Americans participate in the event by putting down their cigarettes.

“Year after year, GASO participants support each other as they begin the process of quitting tobacco,” said John Woods, TSET executive director. “Whether you’re thinking about quitting tobacco, currently quitting tobacco, or supporting loved ones in their quit journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can provide free resources and support.”

Quitting tobacco can be hard. Because of this, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline encourages Oklahomans to start small and finish big during GASO by acknowledging successes and tackling tobacco cravings head-on. The Helpline offers tips for beating cravings and getting ahead of stressors at OKhelpline.com.

In addition to tips and resources online, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides FREE services including text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges. Additionally, Quit Coaches are available 24/7 to assist in creating a customized Quit Plan.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to quitting tobacco. However, the Helpline’s evaluation results show that those who work with a Quit Coach™ and use the full range of services available have the best chance of quitting.

“With so many resources available, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline can help users build out a Quit Plan in preparation for the Great American Smokeout, allowing them to quit not only for one day, but hopefully for life,” said Brandi Heath, Bryan County TSET Healthy Living Program grantee.

The Bryan County communities are encouraged to reach out to Brandi Heath the Bryan County TSET Healthy Living Program grantee to learn how to make the most of GASO in your community.

Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a free service for Oklahomans who want to quit tobacco. Funding is primarily provided by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has served more than 360,000 Oklahomans since 2003 and has been ranked among the top quitlines for reaching tobacco users seeking treatment for the last ten years by the North American Quitline Consortium.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more go to: www.ok.gov/tset.