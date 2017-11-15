Man hit with eluding and drug charges

Staff report

A Frisco, Texas, man has been charged with eluding and drug crimes following his arrest over the weekend by Caddo Police.

Twenty-one-year-old Andre C. Horton has been charged with felony endangering others while attempting to elude and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon after a pursuit. According to an affidavit by Caddo Police Officer B. Jennings, a southbound vehicle on Highway 69/75 was clocked at 111 miles per hour.

Jennings went in pursuit of the vehicle that by then was about two miles ahead and passing the Durant livestock exit and swerving in and out of traffic, according to the affidavit. Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Faulks radioed that the vehicle just passed him at a speed of 110 miles per hour. The pursuit continued through Calera until the vehicle was stopped by Deputy Faulks at the McKinley Street intersection.

Horton was arrested, and during an inventory of the vehicle, officers found a small amount of marijuana and 27 prescription pills, the affidavit states. Horton was booked into jail without incident.