Roma owner to talk to Democrat women

Press release

From Kosovo to Oklahoma is a long trip, but it’s the trip Gzim Krasniqi took to get to Roma Italian Restaurant in Durant.

Krasniqi, who pronounces his name “gzm krahs-nee-chi”—he tells friends to call him “Jim”—left Kosovo in 1999 at the height of the Kosovo War. He spent three and half years working in a restaurant in Sweden before he came to the United States and settled for a time in Dallas.

It was simple chance that brought Krasniqi and his family to Durant: One day, they were driving through Durant, slowed down to look around, and decided the city would be a good place to open a restaurant. Opening an Italian restaurant was not a chance, however; Krasniqi had experience in Italian restaurants. When asked “Why Italian,” grinning, he answered, “Italian is as popular all over Europe as it is here in America.” And, as the city’s only Italian eatery, it has proved popular in Durant.

At their monthly meeting on Nov. 21, the members of the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women will hear the long version of Krasiqi’s tale about the trip from his Kosovan hometown, Peca, to Durant, when he is the organization’s guest speaker. The meeting is open to the public. The Federation as well as the Bryan County Democratic Party have held their monthly meetings in Roma’s small dining room for several years. The Party meets at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday each month, and the Women’s Federation on the third Tuesday at noon. Ronda DeCaire is President of the Federation. The other officers are Glynda Herndon, Katrina Rawls, Charlotte Young, Marion Hill, and Marilyn Alexander.

Photo provided Gizm Krasniqi, left, and brother Tony Liridon pose by the large framed United States flag they proudly display in the main dining room of their restaurant, Roma, in Durant. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_GIZM-KRASNIQI.jpg Photo provided Gizm Krasniqi, left, and brother Tony Liridon pose by the large framed United States flag they proudly display in the main dining room of their restaurant, Roma, in Durant.