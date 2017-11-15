Inaugural Magnolia Christmas Fest this weekend

Press release

Magnolia Festival of Oklahoma and Durant Area Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Magnolia Christmas Fest, November 17-18, 2017 at the Choctaw Event Center, 3702 Choctaw Rd, in Durant.

The Magnolia Christmas Fest will feature fun for the whole family with unique shopping booths, food vendors including Choctaw Seniors’ Indian Tacos, live/local entertainment, photos with Santa, children’s activities sponsored by Choctaw Country and much more.

Admission into the Magnolia Christmas Fest is free. A complete schedule of events can be found at www.magnoliafestival.com/christmas or on Facebook by searching the event: Magnolia Christmas Fest.

A portion of proceeds benefit the Jon Hazell Magnolia Festival Education Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

For more information on the Magnolia Christmas Fest, call the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce office at 580-924-0848 or visit www.magnoliafestival.com.