Council has busy month

The Durant City Council met for the regular monthly meeting at City Hall Council Chambers.

The room was filled to capacity with many citizens in attendance for their interest in various agenda items.

The Durant Airport Authority and the Durant Utility Authority meetings were also held the same night, with the same officials, City Council members serving those boards.

An Oklahoma Department of Transportation, ODOT resolution EC-1925 City of Durant Resolution No. 2017-25 was approved concerning bridge inspection responsibility.

Durant Main Street was granted Resolution No. 2017-26 Authorizing a Mural Project for the Durant Main Street office.

Citizens have noticed and favorably approved the various murals popping up in Durant under the direction of Durant Main Street Director Stephanie Gardner.

An Emergency Management Performance Grant 2018 funding was accepted for $2165 for hand held radio communications equipment, walkie talkies.

Another phase of the City Streetscape Project was approved by the Council.

The improvement and beautification downtown are what that project encompasses.

Marty Cook was promoted by Durant City Manager Tim Rundel to Public Works Director.

Cook regularly has several agenda items for the council to consider in his role with the City of Durant.

The Council regularly calls on Cook to speak because he explains many of the projects in a concise, accurate and understandable way for the council to understand and citizens to comprehend.

Many things Cook explains are specific to the trades that build as city with trade specific wording.

Cook explained the Streetscape Project agenda items among several other items.

Cook explained the project to the Democrat, “It’s the Streetscape we have already have downtown, First and Second and Third street already, with the benches and brick, and the handicap accessible ramps, this is phase five. This will turn City Hall and across the street and up 4th street into that same type walkway, with trash cans, benches and pretty bricks.”

This is a finishing out of that project he said.

Citizens should notice improvements downtown as the final phase progresses.

Currently, City Hall is undergoing insurer-requested roof repair as well as much-needed power washing to clean the brick.

The council approved easements to work on private property for construction for the Streetscape project. The city needs those easements, permission for workers to temporarily use the land for the construction.

Several business owners were listed for those easements the council approved: George and Rhonda Collier, Main Street Rental Inc., Payton L. and Dorothy J. Phelps, and Billy R. and Mandy Lee Trent. They also approved the Mayor to sign necessary documents pertaining to that project.

A zoning request was made by a landowner who wanted to develop a piece of property at 803-805 S.E. 3rd in Durant.

The request was made for the council to approve R-3 zoning so the developer could build duplexes on the property. Property owners in the neighborhood were not on board with that request.

R-1 is single family homes. R-2 is single family homes and duplexes. R-3 multi family homes, duplexes and single family homes. The council heard from Mr. Cotton, a homeowner in that area. He said he’s been there for years and knows and knew many other homeowners in that area. He spoke on behalf of himself and those other homeowners, though many who live in those homes are now renters.

Cotton was not in favor of the zoning change. Mayor Tomlinson confirmed by asking City Attorney in attendance, Thomas Marcum, if they could do more restrictive zoning. He was advised they could, but could not do less restrictive zoning. The council then voted to deny the developers zoning request to R-3 and approved it to R-1 single family home, to maintain the integrity of the neighborhood.

The council approved the contracting of professional services for the city in the City Planning area.

IBTS will be handling City Planner services on a contract basis.

In this agreement, City Manager Tim Rundel explained several pluses for the city with them handling Durant’s city planning. One in particular, the city won’t be responsible for normal employee benefits for those working for the city. The company pays all benefits.

The qualifications were another plus. Rundel explained this is not privatization. It is contracted services as if the city hired an attorney. Rundel gave the example of City Attorney Tom Marcum. He works for the City, but has his own private practice.

This firm is fully licensed with fully qualified officials who are experts in their field, according to officials.

IBTS’s City Planner Matt Nahrstedt and Building Official Mike Mannear will be instrumental during this first 7.5 months working on the City’s behalf.

The council hires people for various things the city needs. It was said that it’s very hard, if not impossible, to attract a qualified city planner or building official to work full time for the city.

The position is very specialized and not taught at every university.

To hire a recent graduate would be a hard thing to accomplish.

Several officials said this is not “privatizing” any department, it’s getting a qualified firm to properly help in Durant’s growth and doing it correctly”

One official said, “It’s a 7 and a half month contract. What we will pay this firm will save the city money in the long run, plus we get a huge “bang for our buck” that we might not otherwise get by hiring an employee for this position. This firm is top of their game. They are qualified beyond what we can get here. This is a huge win for the city. The council approving this short term contract gives us a chance to see how this will work. It know it’s going to work out great for Durant.”

Cook said, “We are growing at a fast rate. We are getting in front of that growth, that’s why we’re bringing in a City Planner.

We are doing this to get in front of things. I can work with him to help Durant grow properly.”

Cook’s knowledge of the city and with his recent promotion makes him a logical partner to work with the contracted City Planner firm.

Cook said, “I know the infrastructure. He knows how to plan for the future, we can really make this thing work better. The last 2o years we have been playing catch-up in Durant. The next 20 we want to get in front of the curve. We see businesses coming in. We have new jobs coming in. We see things happen everyday. As we see these happen, we’re going to get all the infrastructure we can get. We are going to push that direction.”

He predicts there will be many things that he will put in front of the council with this partnership.

Many projects he will get on the agenda for their consideration and approval.

The city leaders have their eye on road improvements and upgrades and well as fixing existing areas, they said.

They conveyed that existing areas in need of repair will not get lost in the shuffle of growth.

Cook said, “There will be upgrades for maintenance and operations, water lines, sewer lines, streets of existing infrastructure and growing into the future.”

Street Department Director James Young explained the Council a need and they authorized his department to purchase $40,000 worth of materials to repair drainage at 10th and Beech.

A quit claim deed was authorized for Mayor Tomlinson for a real estate parcel on Roadrunner Drive.

A resolution No 2017-27 was approved earmarking funds from OMAG recognition program to improve communications and transparency.

A professional services agreement was entered into with Institute for Building Technology and Safety for Community Development Services.

Rebecca Collins, who wins many grants for Durant, explained to the Council a grant that was awarded for their approval to accept.

She and her department acquired the grant from the United States Department of Justice for bullet proof vest for police officers.

$13,519.31 was accepted by the council for the purchase of those vests.

The Utility Authority approved work pertaining to the widening of Highway 78 from the Bypass to Davis Road.

Davis is the city limit boundary in that area.

The city is responsible to relocate sewer lines to accommodate ODOT on that expansion.

The authority had to approve the funds to move those sewer lines.

The city is only responsible to the city limit, though it’s expected ODOT will widen to highway to Bushnell Corner. That sewer line runs to the city’s sewer plant.

For the Airport Board meeting, approval was made to buy the piece of navigation equipment that was struck by lightning a few months ago. The airport was operating without the essential piece of equipment.

$26,788 was allocated to purchase an upgrade kit for the Ceilometer at Eaker Field.

It provides data to pilots on how weather conditions are at the Durant airport for landing and take-off.

The data it provides tells the pilot how high the “ceiling” is in the atmosphere.

Cook said, “We got approval on the RFAP, which was authorization to purchase the Ceiliometer. This is a device that will keep air traffic safer and the pilots miss having it. The jet pilots need it for their approach to the airport to land. “

The Council approved an MOU, a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Durant and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, FOP, #113 for the year 2017-18.

The Democrat will run a stand alone story pertaining to that MOU in a future edition to cover it with more detail.

The City of Durant entered into a seven and a half month agreement with IBTS for services. The company will provide highly qualified City Planner services the City might not otherwise be able to acquire if hiring a city planner. Pictured here are City Planner Matt Nahrstedt and Building Official Mike Mannear. Durant City Council approved Ordinance 1839, the franchise agreement with Vyve Broadband to allow them to continue servicing the city with cable, phone and internet, among other services. Here Vyve's System's Manager Jeff Beck appears in front of the council on behalf of Vyve Broadband.

