Silo serves 1200 Thanksgiving meals

By Dan Pennington

dan@durantdemocrat.com

Santa arrived in Silo for a special appearance at the Silo Thanksgiving meal for students and parents. He was able to pose for photographs before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas present deliveries Christmas Eve. Pictured here, left to right: Katie Davis 7-year-old 1st grader, Lauren Northcutt, 13-year old 7th grader, 6-year-old 1st grader, Gage Airington, Kris Kringle, Preston Franks, 7-year-old 1st grader, and Tyson Thompson, 7-year old 1st grader. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SiloSanta.jpg Santa arrived in Silo for a special appearance at the Silo Thanksgiving meal for students and parents. He was able to pose for photographs before heading back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas present deliveries Christmas Eve. Pictured here, left to right: Katie Davis 7-year-old 1st grader, Lauren Northcutt, 13-year old 7th grader, 6-year-old 1st grader, Gage Airington, Kris Kringle, Preston Franks, 7-year-old 1st grader, and Tyson Thompson, 7-year old 1st grader. Photos by Dan Penington | Durant Democrat More than 1,200 meals were served at the Annual Silo School Thanksgiving meal. Pictured here is Lindee Smith a Silo Senior being served by Hunter Savage a Silo Junior, and Cade McElhany, and Kensee Eppler a Senior. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SiloServe.jpg More than 1,200 meals were served at the Annual Silo School Thanksgiving meal. Pictured here is Lindee Smith a Silo Senior being served by Hunter Savage a Silo Junior, and Cade McElhany, and Kensee Eppler a Senior. Photos by Dan Penington | Durant Democrat

Santa made special apprearance