FOP and City enter new era of cooperation

The Fraternal Order of Police, FOP Lodge #113 and the City of Durant have entered a new era of cooperation, officials say.

Tension between the City of Durant police officers and the City of Durant and it’s police administration may be subsiding.

In the citizens’ comments portion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, current FOP President, Durant Police Lieutenant Billy Jones, stepped up, presented and read a statement to Council members and citizen attendees that he said demonstrates a healing is taking place in the local organization.

In past meetings, highly respected FOP member Durant Police Officers have spoken to the Council about FOP concerns and their unhappiness over many issues.

Jones’ statement held a more positive tone, and was reflective of the officers’ current and future contribution to the well being of Durant.

Durant City Manager Tim Rundel gave his recommendation to the Council for them to approve that MOU (memorandum of understanding) document.

Rundel explained that the contract between the FOP and the City of Durant is in its third year.

He further stated to the Council, that through negotiations, the FOP agreed to “waive the agreed upon 3% raise which was agreed upon 3 years ago. Due to the financial strain the City has taken over the past, especially the past 6 or 8 months, the FOP has graciously agreed to waive that, as long as the rest of the terms of the agreement are in place, which allows their members to still get their step increases or incentive pay.”

The MOU is a very formal document stating almost exactly what Rundel paraphrased in his explanation to the Council.

The MOU is for the coming year 2017-2018 and helps relieve a lot of pressure on the City to provide those raises.

The Durant Police Department is considered one of the best departments in the state with officers training and integrity of the highest caliber, officials said.

Officers conceding those raises through their organization is a tremendous help to the city they serve and protect.

City Manager Rundel praised the FOP for their contribution to the well being of the city after the Council meeting.

He said, “I appreciate the FOP Executive Board and President Billy Jones for their willingness to modify the current union contract. They recognize the City’s current financial stress and our need for maintaining our infrastructure. I look forward to maintaining a good communications with President Jones and their members.”

FOP President Jones was dressed in informal civilian attire when he addressed the Council.

He said in his statement: “Good evening, I’m Billy Jones. I’m the current President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 113 in Durant. This is my 4th term as President over the past 20 years. Each time I feel honored to be elected. I was asked to address the Council on behalf of the Lodge by a vote of the members, at our October meeting. We want the Council, City Administration and the citizens of Durant to understand that individuals opinions do not reflect the Lodge as a whole. The Lodge respects each member’s right to speak their opinion and execute their First Amendment right to do so. Though our opinions may seem indifferent and given the perception that we are divided, the Lodge wants the citizens of Durant and those traveling through, to understand that we will continue to protect this city with vigilance, compassion and integrity as a team. Though some members speak of morale and inadequate working conditions, we continue to provide service in a professional manner and continue to work with management to resolve these issue. Just like a family, we cry together, bleed together and fight like brothers and sisters. In the end, we will still hold our values to protect and to serve. Don’t let our internal conflict and differences of opinion reflect the way our organization is viewed.”

Mayor Jerry Tomlinson then spoke in response to Jones’ comments.

Tomlinson said, “This Council respects our men and women in blue and differing opinions. We respect that. Thank you. Thank you to all who serve.”

Additionally, it was announced at the meeting that the City has a YouTube channel that citizens can access via the internet to watch Durant City Council meetings and other video the city produces as a service.

To access YouTube go to www.youtube.com and search “City of Durant Council Chambers.”

Then when the page loads, click the “videos” tab.

The many video archive of meetings will show in the results for viewing on a computer, laptop, tablet, phone or smart TV.

Officials said that they are aware of the problems of the City and they will continue to work in every direction to solve those issues important to the citizens.

FOP President, Durant Police Lieutenant Billy Jones, reads a statement to the council that he said will start a more positive era in the city. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_JonesMOU.jpg FOP President, Durant Police Lieutenant Billy Jones, reads a statement to the council that he said will start a more positive era in the city. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Lieutenant Jones reads positive statement to Council