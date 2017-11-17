Trash pickup days change for holidays

The City of Durant Solid Waste Department has their hands full with keeping the city clean for citizen customers.

The holidays are fast approaching which will effect the schedule of trash pick up in the city.

Thanksgiving falls on a Thursday for example. The trash will be picked up on Wednesday

Those with Thursday and Friday trash pickup, will not have trash picked up either day.

It will be picked up the Wednesday just a day before, in the same week.

There are things customers can do in order to help keep your neighborhood and the city clean.

Poly carts are supplied to customers free in most cases.

The city still has the responsibility maintaining those poly carts and replacing parts that break.

The city is supported by the utility customers, so maintaining the poly carts is a partnership between customers and the city.

The money spent repairing poly carts comes from the customers who pay for trash pickup through the city utility on their monthly water bill.

Properly placing their poly carts facing the correct direction for the truck to clamp onto them and pick them up in essential to maintain those carts.

The handle with the lid hinge should always be on the side of your house. The poly cart opening should face the street.

Jerry Dillingham Solid Waste Crew leader said, “The lid facing the wrong direction tears up a lot of lids. The driver may not check the poly cart, he has the clamp grab it and it rips the lid off.”

Little things the customer does helps facilitate all trash pickup and keeps the driver on schedule for all the other customers.

Dillingham said, “If customers could turn the opening of their poly cart toward the street when they place it at the curb, it would make life much easier for our department. I’ve replaced a lot of lids because the poly cart was placed the wrong way and the equipment broke the lid.”

Also loose trash is a constant problem in Durant.

Many times that loose trash can be seen blowing in many areas of the city on trash pickup day.

There is a significant amount of customers who regularly place loose trash in their poly carts which only exacerbates the problem.

The Solid Waste Department asks that citizen customers bag their trash before it’s placed in the poly cart.

Officials say that when the trash poly cart is clamped by the equipment and lifted to dump, trash is blowing out of the cart and into the street and yards.

The Solid Waste Collector person who drives the trash collecting truck stays inside operating the equipment. He is unable to get out a multiple locations, tens or hundreds of times per day.

Dillingham says it’s very hard to empty the dumpster without making a huge mess with loose trash going everywhere.

He said, “If it’s bagged, it’s a lot easier and cleaner.”

Trash piles at curbs are a continual issue the City Solid Waste Collectors face.

A landlord will clean out a rent house, dump all the trash loose, in a pile at the curb.

This occurs almost daily in the city with the number of rental properties in Durant.

Dillingham said that if they are notified right away, they can usually get the trash picked up promptly.

He said, “We get it as fast as possible. Sometimes it can take a couple of days if we are short handed, but usually we’ll have that picked up in a day.”

The number to call and report a pile of trash dumped at the curb is (580) 931-6660 and that goes to Dillingham’s Supervisor Albert Pierce.

He said a voicemail can be left with the address and as much information as possible.

The billing department of the Durant Utility Water Department can also be notified or pass the information on to Solid Waste.

The schedule of trash pickup will change during the holidays, especially the Thursday/Friday holidays.

Those customers on the Thursday or Friday trash pick up will have trash picked up the Wednesday before.

Dillingham said, “Our crews will do double duty on those days to take care of our customers.”

He did use next summer’s July 4th holiday that falls on a Wednesday as another example.

Dillingham said, “One of two things it will affect that day is the extra hauling for the week.”

He said it will also effect the 5-day a week commercial route of the Solid Waste Department.

That route is to pick up trash from Dumpsters at businesses.

He said those will be picked up after that Wednesday July 4th, 2018 holiday.

He asks that customers help his department keep the city clean.

Dillingham said, “We don’t ever try to make a mess. We care about our city and keeping it clean. We hope we can get citizens to bag their trash so we don’t pick up a cart and trash blow out into the street.”

Those who collect trash aren’t referred to as “Trash men,” anymore, but “Solid Waste Collector” is the official title.

Bag the trash that goes into the poly carts and turn the poly carts the correct direction with the handle hinge toward the home are the two main things that will contribute to the cleanliness of the city.

Thursday and Friday holidays will have trash picked up the Wednesday before.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

At night when customers place their trash poly carts by the curb, the carts need to face the correct direction with all trash inside the poly cart and bagged into plastic bags . Customers can do this to help the Solid Waste Department keep the city clean. Trash pickup is modified on holiday weeks to allow a holiday for city employees with trash being picked up the Wednesday before those holidays.

Solid Waste Dept gives pointers to help keep city clean