Firefighters put out fires

Durant firefighters have responded to a couple of small fires during the past few days.

Friday, they were dispatched to 86 Brittney Drive where a cook stove caught a towel on fire. When firefighters arrived, the tenant was outside and a towel was on top of one of the stove’s burners was on fire, according to a DFD report. Firefighters used a small cup of water to put out the fire.

The only damage was a small amount to the counter top.

Thursday, firefighters responded to Browning Boulevard where a piece of metal from a lighting resistor had caught the grass on fire, according to the DFD report.

The fire was contained to a 20 by 30-foot area.