Woman robbed on east side

Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m., Kay Allen was unloading her groceries from her car on the east side of Durant.

Just a couple of blocks south of former George Washington School and a block from Lucky Stop, she was robbed of her purse and cell phone.

Allen reported that she tried to keep the girl from stealing her purse but was thrown violently to the ground.

The girl who committed the robbery and assault ran away.

Allen’s home stands out in the neighborhood as it’s the only brick house in an area of small frame houses.

Allen reported the girl jumped into a blue SUV or van and she was unable to see if the girl was driving or if someone drove the getaway vehicle.

She said she had personal items in her purse, along with credit cards and $200 cash.

EMS was called for the woman in her 80s, but Allen refused medical treatment.

Durant Detective Brandon Laxton is investigating the case. Police would like to identify the female suspect in the robbery. Allen’s description, a short female, in her 20s with dark brown hair, dark eyes and a slender build.

Police are asking that anyone who might help information to help them apprehend the suspect call Durant Police at (580) 924-3737 Detective Brandon Laxton.

East Arkansas and 4th