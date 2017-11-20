Hazell featured on billboard

Jon Hazell is a hometown boy from Durant with a billboard displayed in his honor.

His face is at least ten times bigger than life size on a new billboard on Highway 69/75 promoting his Oklahoma Teacher of the Year honor.

Hazell hasn’t seen his billboard in person, but lots of friends are showing him their photos.

His emotions are mixed at seeing his mug so large over his hometown.

He said, “I was honored and I’m a little bit embarrassed.”

He wasn’t taught to brag or show off, but Durant residents are talking about their hometown boy and his billboard.

Hazell said, “It’s one of those deals where the way I was raised says you don’t make a big deal of yourself. You just humbly go about your business, do your job and you don’t expect anything. It’s a little embarrassing at times.”

His brother put the billboard in perspective.

Hazell said, “My brother said it’s not so much about you as it is about Durant. It’s something they are proud of. It’s more about them. That’s how I look at it. It’s not something and individual does, it is a combination of a lot of good things Durant does.”

He’s proud of his hometown and the reputation his hometown is getting around the state and nation.

Hazell said, “Durant is becoming known as a progressive community. The entire community is who the billboard is for.”

He will travel the state speaking to teachers and college students to inspire them for the future.

He ends his Teacher of the Year duties on June 30, 2018.

Next school year, Hazell will be right back in class teaching the next generation of students, hoping many grow up to be teachers.

Hazell wants to tell other teachers, “Do not to lose your focus. We have to tell them not to get discouraged the way education is being treated in the state. I’d advise them not to lose their focus. They still have the best job in the world. They get to be a positive influence on children. There’s not a better reason to live, than for the children.”

Durant High School teacher Jon Hazell is featured on a Durant billboard for his Oklahoma 2017 Teacher of the Year award. He says everyone is showing him photos and he’s “a little embarrassed” but proud of his hometown. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_billboard.jpg Durant High School teacher Jon Hazell is featured on a Durant billboard for his Oklahoma 2017 Teacher of the Year award. He says everyone is showing him photos and he’s “a little embarrassed” but proud of his hometown. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year