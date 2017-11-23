Posted on by

FFF Thanksgiving Dinner


Families Feeding Families served its annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the Durant First Baptist Church Family Life Center. FFF Executive Director Leticia Burkhalter said that as of 12:30 p.m., approximately 325 people has been served at the center and there had been 400 carryout orders. FFF has held this event since 2004. Among volunteer servers shown in the top photo are Tim and Shelly Ford.


Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

