Museum to host holiday open house

Press release

Make plans to visit Three Valley Museum’s “Holiday Open House” on Sunday, Nov. 26.

“This is a great way to kick off the season,” said Nancy Ferris, director of the museum. “Beginning at two, there will be vendors upstairs who will be offering just the right gift for that special someone on your list.”

Later in the afternoon, visitors can enjoy the wonderful sounds of the season. Beginning at 4:00, the hammer dulcimer, played by Russell Cook, will set the mood with holiday favorites.

At 4:30, a very special piano recital by Durant High School student Tyler McClain will be performed.

At 5:00, the beautiful voices of the Durant Middle School Choir, directed by Aprill Raines, are always a favorite addition to the festivities.

“Come tour the museum. Enjoy the sights and sounds of this glorious season,” Ferris said.