School board candidate filing set to begin Dec. 4

Press release

Candidates for the Board of Education in ten County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Bryan County Election Board Secretary Linda Fahrendorf said.

Fahrendorf said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. All candidate filings will occur at the Bryan County Election Board office, 402 West Evergreen Suite A-2, in Durant, Fahrendorf said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Annual School Election scheduled February 13, 2018. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in a runoff election on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Silo I-1 School District— Office No. 3 — five year term

Rock Creek I-2 School District —Office No. 6 and 7 —four year term

Achille I-3 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

Colbert I-4 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

Caddo I-5 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

Benningrton I-40 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

Calera I-48 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

Durant I-72 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

Kiamichi Technology Center — No. 7—Zone No. 4—seven year term

Boswell I-01 School District—Office No. 3—five year term

For more information, contact the Bryan County Election Board at 580-924-3228.