Durant wins Keep Oklahoma Beautiful awards

On Nov. 18, people from all over Oklahoma joined together to celebrate environmental excellence across the state and Durant received several awards.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful hosted its 27th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration at the Embassy Suites in Norman. This event celebrates the work of governments, businesses, organizations, and individuals doing their part to keep Oklahoma beautiful.

We are proud to announce this year’s Board Commendation Award Winners and the Environmental Excellence Competition Award Winners. All finalists and winners were recognized at Saturday’s event, which nearly 600 guests attended.

Durant took home four of the awards. The following are the categories with Durant winners:

K-12 Education

Durant Intermediate School Green Team

Do Your Art

Elizabeth Callicoat’s 8th Grade – Durant Middle School

GAC (Great American Cleanup) Overall Achievement

Durant Area Chamber of Commerce

Best of the Environmental Best

Durant Intermediate School Green Team

Photo provided Durant Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Reed and Chamber Manager Katie Quinn, middle, are shown at the recent Keep Oklahoma Beautiful 27th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration.