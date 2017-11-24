Durant wins Keep Oklahoma Beautiful awards

Press release
On Nov. 18, people from all over Oklahoma joined together to celebrate environmental excellence across the state and Durant received several awards.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful hosted its 27th Annual Environmental Excellence Celebration at the Embassy Suites in Norman. This event celebrates the work of governments, businesses, organizations, and individuals doing their part to keep Oklahoma beautiful.
We are proud to announce this year’s Board Commendation Award Winners and the Environmental Excellence Competition Award Winners. All finalists and winners were recognized at Saturday’s event, which nearly 600 guests attended.
Durant took home four of the awards. The following are the categories with Durant winners:
K-12 Education
Durant Intermediate School Green Team
Do Your Art
Elizabeth Callicoat’s 8th Grade – Durant Middle School
GAC (Great American Cleanup) Overall Achievement
Durant Area Chamber of Commerce
Best of the Environmental Best
Durant Intermediate School Green Team