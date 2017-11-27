Colbert Homecoming to be held

Colbert School will be hosting its 2017 Basketball Homecoming Ceremony on Friday, December 1 at 5:45. The following young ladies are the homecoming queen candidates that represent their Colbert High School organizations. Homecoming queen candidates shown, back row, left, Trinity Steward, Rylie Rickman, Hannah Rhoades, Kiana Love, Delanie Cooper, Areil Love and Caitlyn Blackshear. Middle row, left, Bridgett Horn, Jessica Haggard, Leigha Brown, Toree Buck, Doree Brashier, McKinlee Weger and Brady Rowland. Front row, Flower Girl, Danni Dixon, and Crown Bearer-Trell Boyd. Candidates not shown are, Taylor Pierce, Haley Henry and Sidney Busbey.

