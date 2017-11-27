Merideth praises students at meeting

The Durant School Board met at DISD headquarters in Durant for the regular November meeting.

In non-personnel business, Superintendent Duane Merideth recognized two teams that he said, “have represented Durant well on the state level.”

He praised the Durant High School Girl’s softball team for the excellent performance on the field, and the Durant High School Cross Country team.

He was especially happy to report the state Academic Achievement Award the girls won with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 with a top 10% ranking in the 5-A class in Fast Pitch Softball.

Merideth presented the team with that award that is now at Durant High School.

He said, “We have a great group of girls on the softball team. What they did is a great accomplishment and we anticipate that to continue. We have lots of great kids!”

It’s the Softball team’s fourth straight year to make the tournament.

As district champions, the team went undefeated with 12 wins and 0 losses.

They are regional champions as well with a total record of 29-9.

Woodward beat the girls in the state tournament 4-2 which brought this year’s competition to an end.

The Cross Country Team at DHS, as a team qualified this year for the 6th time in the state tourney.

There were individual boys who qualified, with this being that accomplishment as a girl’s team.

The team finished 4th in the state, which is the best finish ever in cross country.

Merideth said, “Each of our teams always represent us so well. They represent their schools, their families and importantly, themselves. We are so proud of these kids and what they’ve accomplished, and the amazing things they do every day. We love giving them credit, where credit is due. We have great students and we are very blessed.”

Routine personnel matters were brought before the board:

A certified part time Social Studies Instructor, John Simpson was hired for Durant High School.

The board approved new hires with three as support personnel. Lauren Jones – Teacher Assistant at Washington Irving Elementary. Julie Dollar – Special Education Teacher Assistant at Washington Irving Elementary, and Kenneth Rowan – Transportation Department as Bus Driver.

In the Child Nutrition Department, Samoa L. Barrios was terminated.

DISD has four new Reading Teacher Assistants hired on a part time basis, time sheet only.

They are, Craig Edmondson, Dr. Teresa Rothrock, Nancy Hicks, and Linda Smith.

Certified personnel hired are, Cynthia Bourne, Social Studies Instructor at Durant High School, Part-time Temporary Position for the remainder of the year, due to the resignation of John Simpson.

Other support personnel approved by the board are Ashley McKeithan, Justi Baker, and Courtney Goff

New non certified substitutes hired for the remainder of the school year are,

Lisa Glass ,Paige Hutchin, Tara Mett, and Tyler Keiss

David Wayne Sisemore was hired for custodial.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

‘We have great students and we are very blessed.’