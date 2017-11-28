Three Occupational Safety & Health students receive scholarships

Three students from Southeastern Oklahoma State University have received the Raymond L. Critchfield Scholarship – Evan Fincher, Sierra Downs, and Ryan Lester.

Fincher is a senior from Fort Smith, Arkansas; Downs is a senior from Durant; and Lester is a junior from Ringling.

The scholarships are presented annually by TEXO: The Construction Association, to undergraduate students pursuing a degree in the field of Occupational Safety and Health or Industrial Hygiene.

Critchfield was a dedicated safety professional who impacted the construction industry through his passion and love of people, family and friends.

Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Evan Fincher of Fort Smith. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SEEvan-Fincher.jpg Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Evan Fincher of Fort Smith. Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Sierra Downs of Durant. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SESierra-Downs.jpg Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Sierra Downs of Durant. Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Ryan Lester of Ringling. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SERyan-Lester.jpg Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Ryan Lester of Ringling.