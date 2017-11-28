Posted on by

Three Occupational Safety & Health students receive scholarships


By SE University Communications

Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Evan Fincher of Fort Smith.


Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Sierra Downs of Durant.


Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Ryan Lester of Ringling.


Three students from Southeastern Oklahoma State University have received the Raymond L. Critchfield Scholarship – Evan Fincher, Sierra Downs, and Ryan Lester.

Fincher is a senior from Fort Smith, Arkansas; Downs is a senior from Durant; and Lester is a junior from Ringling.

The scholarships are presented annually by TEXO: The Construction Association, to undergraduate students pursuing a degree in the field of Occupational Safety and Health or Industrial Hygiene.

Critchfield was a dedicated safety professional who impacted the construction industry through his passion and love of people, family and friends.

