Three Occupational Safety & Health students receive scholarships

Three students from Southeastern Oklahoma State University have received the Raymond L. Critchfield Scholarship – Evan Fincher, Sierra Downs, and Ryan Lester.
Fincher is a senior from Fort Smith, Arkansas; Downs is a senior from Durant; and Lester is a junior from Ringling.
The scholarships are presented annually by TEXO: The Construction Association, to undergraduate students pursuing a degree in the field of Occupational Safety and Health or Industrial Hygiene.
Critchfield was a dedicated safety professional who impacted the construction industry through his passion and love of people, family and friends.
Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Evan Fincher of Fort Smith.
Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Sierra Downs of Durant.
Dr. Chris Bradshaw, chair of the Occupational Safety & Health Department at Southeastern, presents the Critchfield Scholarship to Ryan Lester of Ringling.