Veterans Day parade winners


First Texoma National Bank placed first during the Veterans Day Parade vehicle or walking group category. First place in the float or horse group was Choctaw DreamCatchers Sidesaddle Drill Team (not shown).


Talkington Garage and Dallas Model A Ford Club placed second in the Veteran’s Day Parade vehicle or walking group category.


