Firefighters respond to storage, kitchen and grass fires

Staff report

Durant firefighters put out a fire at storage units on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to storage buildings at 2502 N. First Ave. and when they arrived, the fire appeared to be contained to a storage unit in the northeast corner, according to a DFD report.

The fire quickly spread to the inside of a second unit and firefighters had difficulty gaining entry to the roll-up doors and were unable to cut the locks.

The flames then spread to two units in the southeast corner and also to a second unit in the northeast corner.

Firefighters cut holes in the units to gain entry and then removed some of the items inside. Holes were cut in the doors of 11 units, seven inside that were climate controlled, and four on the outside that were not climate controlled before putting out the fire.

A cause of the fire was not revealed.

Also Thursday evening, firefighters responded to a fire at 311 Scott Street and when they arrived, the occupants had already used a fire extinguisher to put out grease in a pan that caught fire.

Firefighters used a fan to remove smoke from the home. Damage to cabinets and paint in the kitchen was estimated at $2,500, according to the report.

Firefighters were dispatched to a small grass on South Highway 78. That fire, which burned an approximate 4X20 foot area was quickly put out. The cause was undetermined.