Alpha Chi inducts new members

Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Theta Chapter of the Alpha Chi national honor society has inducted 55 students into lifetime membership.

An induction ceremony was held recently in the Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Alpha Chi was founded in 1922 and has more than 400,000 members from more than 300 college and university chapters in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Members of Alpha Chi, identified and elected by the faculty of their schools as ranking in the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors, represent the best undergraduate scholarship in all academic fields at their institutions.

Following are this year’s inductees, with permanent hometown (Oklahoma, unless otherwise noted):

Michael Baker (Sherman, Texas), Taylor Barrick (Duncan), Alissa Benson (Edmond), Rebecca Braden (Sherman, Texas), Nadiya Bradley (Kingston), Reid Buchanan (Silo), Stephanie Canaday (Denison, Texas), Dylan Candelora (Reno, Texas), Erika Costain (Fort Worth, Texas), Emilie Cox (Wister), Chance Curry (Ravenna, Texas), Cannon Davis (Moore), Kameron Dunn (Calera).

Elizabeth Fentem (Kingston), Gabrielle Ford (Durant), Alexis Gabbart (Caddo), Austin Gilliam (Greenville, Texas), Brooke Hockersmith (Overbrook), Paige Hutchings (Hendrix), Michael Kellner (Tishomingo), Jayson King (Aledo, Texas), Timothy Knight (Sherman, Texas) Philip Leake (Durant), Elijah Marshall (Durant), Maria Martinez (Venezuela), Brandon McNeely (Cleburne, Texas).

Courtney Miles (Oklahoma City), Jesse Palacios II (Wylie, Texas), Abby Percell (Bennington), Russell Pritchett (Denison, Texas), Kameron Raper (Hugo), Katheren Rawls (Tuskahoma), Alexandra Ray (Blanchard), Destiny Riddle (Muskogee), Alix Robinson (Piedmont), Allison Robinson (Durant), Alyssa Robinson (Durant), Riggin Rogers (Calera), Jacob Shiver (Neptune Beach, Florida), Stephen Shropshire (McAlester).

Stormie Siron (Atoka), Matthew Slaten (Calera), Macy Smith (Finley), Reid St. John (Mesquite, Texas), James Sutton (Durant), Crystal Tate (Boswell), Meagan Tharpe (Durant), Russell Tolbert (Pottsboro, Texas), Bernie Underwood (Savanna), Jacqueline Washer (Durant), Katherine Webb (Denison, Texas), Payton Whitehead (Colbert), Cara Worsham (Healdton), Alexis Wright (Ardmore), Heather Wyrick (Atoka).

