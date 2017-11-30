Pruett’s begin remodel

Pruett’s Food at Washington and University in Durant has begun the long-anticipated remodel of the store. The Pruett family acquired Nichols Dollar Saver a few months ago as part of their expansion in southeastern Oklahoma.

Mike Ritter, Store Manager said, “We will have a major face lift of the store. We have a lot of good things going on. We have the produce, fresh meat and the sushi bar.”

He said customers will be very happy with the new store appearance and services.

As with any remodel, Ritter asked that customers be patient during the process and said the inconvenience will be well worth it.

“We will have a meat-cutting block complete with our butcher right there to trim custom meat. We are excited about a nice add on for our customers, the sushi bar” Ritter said.

Pruett’s will expand their produce section to better display the fresh vegetables and fruit, along with offering customers fresh seafood.

The shelving will also be a major improvement. Ritter said, “We’ll get rid of the old shelving that’s been around since the Winn Dixie days.”

Many will remember the original store in that location decades ago. The floral section will be located where produce is now. Ritter said, “That’s the first thing we moved. We’re not doing away with it, it will be bigger and much better.”

The photo with this story shows the empty spot where the floral department was previously located as you walked in the door.

The final Durant store remodel will match the other stores owned by the family. He started business at the age of 12. He married his wife right out of high school. R.C. Pruett later acquired his parent’s grocery business when they decided to quit.

A highway bypassing that location inspired him to move his family lock, stock and barrel to Oklahoma. That started the Pruett Food we know today. His son helps carry on the Pruett Food dynasty with stores in Antlers, McAlester, Holdenville, Broken Bow, Valiant, and Atoka. One store in DeQueen, Arkansas, and another in Naples, Texas, and their newly remodeled Ada store. The Durant store is their tenth location.

Ritter said they are excited about the March 1, 2018 Grand Opening celebration. They welcome everyone to come shop at Pruett Food.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Nichols Dollar Saver sign being replaced by Pruett Food signage in preperation for their March 1, 2018, Grand Opening http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_pruitt-sign-4.jpg Nichols Dollar Saver sign being replaced by Pruett Food signage in preperation for their March 1, 2018, Grand Opening Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Pruett Food has begun the store remodel planned since the Pruett family acquired Nichols Dollar Saver. The 3-month- remodel will be complete before the Grand Opening planned next year. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_pruitt-inside-4.jpg Pruett Food has begun the store remodel planned since the Pruett family acquired Nichols Dollar Saver. The 3-month- remodel will be complete before the Grand Opening planned next year. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Grand Opening March 1, 2018