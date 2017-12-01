Posted on by

Teen in ICU after wreck


Staff report

An Achille teenager is in ICU at Plano Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 two miles north of Achille, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The 17-year-old boy, who was not identified by OHP was driving a pickup Wednesday evening when the truck departed the roadway to right. The driver overcorrected and the pickup overturned two times, according to OHP, and the driver was ejected approximately 24 feet.

The boy has since been identified on social media as Braiden Williams. His back was broken in the accident as well as his sternum and five ribs.

According to OHP, he was not wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Robby Keeling investigated the accident. The Achille Fire Department and Bryan County EMS assisted at the scene.

