Democrat to be mailed beginning Tuesday

Today’s Democrat is the last paper that will be carrier-delivered to our subscribers. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 5, you will receive your paper in the mail on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

We know that some of you have received poor delivery service in the past several days due to this transition. We apologize for that, but we appreciate how much you have wanted our newspaper.

Beginning Tuesday, we will begin to focus much more on local news and photos. And, the print quality should improve as we move our printing to a newer press.

As we reported Tuesday, Nov. 28, we are undergoing several changes that are necessary to make it more valuable to our readers and advertisers.

While some changes will not be popular, we believe that most of you will appreciate a better community newspaper.

To summarize, starting Tuesday:

• Subscribers who now have carrier delivery will get their papers through the mail on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

• Current subscriptions will be extended to adjust for the reduction in publication days.

• There will be more local news.

• Subscriptions will cost less in nearly every case.

• Delivery will be more reliable.

• Our print quality will improve.