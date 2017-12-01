Poet Wallace guest at Southeastern

Durant’s award winning poet Laureate Ron Wallace has released another book in his series of poetry.

He was invited to be a guest reader at Southeastern Oklahoma State University Thursday evening.

Wallace is the three time winner of the Oklahoma Writer’s Federation Best Book of Poetry Award.

He recently won the 2017 Songs of Eretz Best Poem Award, with a lucrative cash prize.

Eretz is the Hebrew word for land. His poem, Coast of Oklahoma was recognized among the very best.

Many of Wallace’s works are peoplesuch as cowboys, living off the land and what it provides .

His latest book Renegade is on shelves now. This is just one of his seven volumes of poetry.

As an adjunct professor of English at Southeastern, Wallace has a chance to instill his love for poetry into the minds of his students.

He believes classic poetry is good, but he promotes everyone’s ability to write, understandable and comprehensible poetry.

He writes about subjects his readers can relate to and he believes the dead poets get too much classroom time.

Wallace said, “I want my readers to make a personal connection. I despise the idea, poetry is a “higher than everybody” thing. I want to write something everybody can understand. I want them to get what I’m saying. I don’t hide it in symbols and images.”

His poems about cowboys and everyday people capture life in it’s raw form.

It’s something he feels everyone can relate to on some level.

Wallace said, “I’m telling a story most of the time. I want that story to move them. I want them to realize what I’ve experienced and the people I’m writing about.”

His poetry, complete with photographs that he included, enhances his words.

All of his books can be found on his website at www.ronwallacepoetry.com and on Amazon.

SOSU’s bookstore, Barnes & Noble and Brantley’s Flowers and Gifts also carries his works in book form.

He has researched his subjects and studied their lifestyles.

He’s taught high school at Colbert and continues teaching at Southeastern.

Many of his poetry works are autobiographical from his very own life experiences.

He wears a cowboy hat and his persona and image is a stark contrast to what someone might expect of a college professor.

Wallace lives and dresses the life of the subjects he writes about.

If readers will allow themselves to become absorbed in his writing, he believes they will understand and feel that piece of that life he’s written about.

Wallace said, “ I want them to realize we are all humans in the universal experience. If you listen, you’ll find yourself somewhere in there.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Poet and SOSU Professor Ron Wallace reads excerpts from his new book of poetry, Renegade, in bookstores now. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1823ronCloseu-6.jpg Poet and SOSU Professor Ron Wallace reads excerpts from his new book of poetry, Renegade, in bookstores now. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Southeastern students listen intently as prize winning author Ron Wallace reads poetry he’s written from his own life experiences. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1850aaaa-6.jpg Southeastern students listen intently as prize winning author Ron Wallace reads poetry he’s written from his own life experiences. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Renegade is his new book of poetry