Christmas activities held at SE

Southeastern Oklahoma State University hosted holiday events on Monday.

Santa Claus and entertainment was featured on the Magnolia House front lawn. Highlights included a performance by the Chorvettes Stageworks Company, an appearance by Santa, and the reading of the Christmas Story by Dell McLain.

The Christmas Tree lighting was held on the front lawn of campus with the Southeastern Brass Ensemble performing, and the traditional candlelighting ceremony was held in Montgomery Auditorium.

The Southeastern Symphonic Chorus, consisting of students, faculty, staff and members of the Durant community, performed during the concert. The chorus performed an advent cantata by Johann Sebastian Bach with text by Martin Luther.

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Come, O Savior of the Nations) featured the chorus, chamber orchestra and baritone soloist Dr. Jeremy Blackwood, director of voice and opera at Southeastern.

The performers presented Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria, featuring Dr. Jourdan Laine Howell, a new voice instructor at Southeastern, and music majors Grace Haynes, Haley Moore and Allyson Thomas as soloists.

The lighting of candles was by members of the Cardinal Key Honor Society and the SHARE Children’s Chorus, conducted by Dr. Jeri Walker, performed.

The Symphonic Chorus is a college/community partnership, providing a crucial aspect in the education of Southeastern music majors, a chance to participate in campus events for students of all majors, and a musical experience for members of the community.

The chorus was conducted by Dr. Joshua Nannestad, Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education, and accompanied by Dr. Stephanie Emberley, instructor of piano.