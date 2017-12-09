2017 Durant Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade

WINNER! Vehicle 100 or more 1st place Choctaw Nation Early Head Start.
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Families braved the cold to watch the colorful bright parade. They even spotted Santa Claus!
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
Photo by Katie Quinn | Durant Chamber
The Durant Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Parade winners have been announced.
The approximately 125 individual participants in the downtown parade provided almost an hour and half of Christmas spirit for Durant.
Winners were awarded a certificate and bragging rights for the 2017 Christmas season.
Each registered entry was eligible for either the first or second place prize.
A large group marching in the parade would count as one entry per that organization.
In the float category 100 or more, 1st place: Abundant Life Texoma. Second place: AllianceHealth Durant.
One-hundred or less in the float category, first place Silo FFA/4H. Second place:Wild Horse Salon & Spa.
Vehicle with 100 or more: 1st place Choctaw Nation Early Head Start. No second place awarded.
In the vehicle 100 or less category, first place: Durant Riding Club. Second place: Surrender Outdoors.
Walking participants 100 or less: first place: First Texoma National Bank. Second place: Choctaw Dream Catchers Side Saddle Drill Team.
