Shop with a Cop needs donations

Shop with a Cop is a program that helps families and children during Christmas.

Many unfortunate situations arise in life that can cause a child or family to miss the full spirit of Christmas.

Shop with a Cop is funded with donations from businesses and individuals.

Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt has coordinated the shopping event for a decade locally.

He has seen Christmas brightened for children and families in the area.

The Durant Police Station on Carl Albert Drive in Durant will accept the referral letters until 9pm tonight.

Wyatt said, “I’m hearing from people who mailed the letters. I’ve told several not to mail this close to the deadline, to take them to the police station in person.”

He hopes everyone gets the letters to the police station on time.

Every year the amount of letters to the program increase. Therefore, the need for donations increases with that need.

Wyatt said, “Someone will write a letter outlining the need of a child or family this Christmas. We have a committee that will then assess the need and assigns a budget amount to that child or family.”

Walmart in Durant he said has really supported the program.

For ten years, cops and shoppers will travel the store seeking items to put in the basket that helps satisfy the Christmas need.

It’s not one cop who shops, it several volunteer officers, on their own time, who travel with an assigned family.

Durant Police Officer Nick Spencer was the cop who shopped with a mom and her son in 2015.

Spencer said remembers fondly the day and circumstances, “We had the mom and her son. They brought along another little boy. We found a need with him, so we made sure he was taken care of too. We made their Christmas more special than it would have been otherwise.”

Spencer has children of his own.

He said he knows how special Christmas really is to a child.

That’s what compelled him to participate and be one of those special volunteer cop shoppers.

He said, “When Thanksgiving is over, the one thing on their mind is Christmas. That’s every day, Christmas. They want to check under the tree and see what they are getting.”

Some of the children Shop with a Cop helps, do not even have a tree, or presents.

It’s these situation that Spencer said he wants to be a part of making Christmas special for those kids.

“The big thing about these children, they go to the same schools with my children. They have the same needs and wants. But, they aren’t having those fulfilled as well as I try to fulfill my children at Christmas.”

A unique thing that Wyatt said he has seen occur over the years, is the spirit of giving overcomes officers, if the need arises.

He said, “We’ve seen officers reach in their own pocket, from their own pay, and buy something that’s needed. It shows how big the hearts are of these officers.”

Wyatt said they don’t seek reimbursement or even praise for doing the good deed.

It’s the parents and others who later tell him about what the officers did at the store.

The program isn’t set up for officers to spend their own money when they volunteer to shop with the children or families.

It’s just something that happens when the officer gets to know the family and the need is greater than the budget for the days shopping.

Wyatt said, “This year the need is greater than ever before. We want to help as many people as we can. Each year, we get more and more referral letters and we don’t want to let anyone not be helped in some way.”

He said they can help families with bills. Wyatt said, “We had a child tell us he wanted to spend his toy money allotment on his mother. He knew the sacrifices his mother made for him throughout the year and he wanted to make sure his mother’s Christmas was special.”

It’s those situations where Wyatt wishes he had the funds to get something for the child after he gave his money up for his mother.

The hurricanes this summer affected people in that area, but it affects Durant’s Shop with a Cop program.

Wyatt said, “I went south to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. I took supplies to help those displaced by the hurricane.”

Because of his absence here, he wasn’t able to do the amount of fundraising needed for this year’s program.

He said he hopes businesses and individuals will be moved to donate something, no matter how small, to Shop with a Cop.

Wyatt said, “One thing that makes this year’s Shop with a Cop important to fill the need is we are seeing grandparents raising their grand kids. Every year there are more and more people, usually retired, who are on fixed incomes, raising these children.”

He doesn’t want anyone to go without something to help them along in the world.

Spencer said too, “I can’t imagine having those wants and it’s even a need, for the kids and presents. It does have some life lessons it teaches. Gift giving helps them grow and helps them understand the spirit of giving. These children have things they want, that they know they won’t get. My children don’t get everything they want, but these kids may not get anything or if they do, it’s very little.”

This is where donations and Shop with a Cop make a huge difference.

The program isn’t just for kids.

Many think it’s a program to buy toys for kids for Christmas.

They do that, but they help in many ways not related to Christmas presents.

Wyatt said, “We’ve helped families as much as $1500. We help in many aspects of their life. They may have bills, or family needs as well as presents to make Christmas special.”

Estimates are over $200,000 has been spent during the Shop with a Cop event locally in Durant.

He said, “That’s a lot of good people, opening their hearts and wallets and helping those around them. This area has some really wonderful, giving people.”

Churches have been really good to the program too, he said.

They’ve helped fill the gap when donations aren’t as great as the need.

Youth Services of Bryan County provide shelter and safety for children in situations that may be out of the child’s control.

Many children are victims of bad circumstances over Christmas.

Wyatt said, “With the children at the shelter, they don’t need referral letters. We come in with Shop with a Cop and through the volunteer officers, we brighten their Christmas and officers shop with them for something special.”

Spencer said it helps these children see things a little differently. “These children need help and they are future citizens of Durant,” he said.

He said he is happy to be a part of Shop with a Cop on this special shopping day for the kids.

He talked about future need. “Shop with a Cop starts over on December 25th,” Spencer said.

That’s next year, but the need this year is growing and the donations are needed now.

The deadline is tonight at 9 p.m. for letters telling of those who need help.

Wyatt advises people to take referral letters inside to the reception area and leave them.

The committee will review the letters to assess the needs of those who will participate, and match that budget amount to a child or family.

If you have a donation, he said, “drop it by or mail it to Durant Police Department, care of Shop with a Cop. Drop it by Shamrock Bank, or just give it to him or any Durant police officer. They’ll get it to us and it will directly help those in our area this Christmas.”

Wyatt said, “I hope people donate to the program. It will help us help others to make Christmas a little merrier.”

Spencer talking about his Shop with a Cop experience said, “For us to be able to help these children, it hits home and it sends a positive message. It tells them we care about them and we care about their lives. That one toy might make all the difference to these kids.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Durant Police Officer Nick Spencer (left in uniform) and Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt watch as a mom, and two boys shop for Christmas presents in 2015. For ten years, Walmart has been the location for the Shop with a Cop day in Durant. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0008aaaaaaaaaa.jpg Durant Police Officer Nick Spencer (left in uniform) and Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt watch as a mom, and two boys shop for Christmas presents in 2015. For ten years, Walmart has been the location for the Shop with a Cop day in Durant. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Deadline for referral letters is tonight