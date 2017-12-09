Book presentation held at museum

Staff report

Ken Ruhl made a presentation and held a book signing for his new book, “AKA Fred,” Sunday at the Three Valley Museum.

Many in southeastern Oklahoma remember Ruhl as a sales consultant and division supervisor with Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company.

He grew up during the years of the Great Depression. His highly original story covers his childhood, and the effects that World War II had on his family and friends.

Author Ruhl narrates some of the facts in the timeline of his life: “Now, it’s 1942 and the war news was not good. It seemed as if all the older guys we knew were joining the Army or the Navy, or the Marines. Lots of people were going to work in bomber plants, shipyards, and any defense related industry. At home, we helped with paper drives. The older teenagers worked on scrap-iron drives. People were encouraged to buy defense bonds to help finance the war effort.”

Ruhl, his wife Mary, and children live in Durant.

First Presbyterian Church of Durant co-hosted the event.

Durant Three Valley Museum Curator Nancy Ferris and Ken Ruhl are shown during a presentation of Ruhl's new book "AKA Fred."
A vintage mail receptacle is shown near Ken Ruhl during his presentation at Three Valley Museum.
Shown are people who attended a book presentation at Three Valley Museum.