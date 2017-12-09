Man sentenced to prison for accident that killed child

A Mead man convicted of first-degree manslaughter for an accident that killed a small child has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Steven E. Matlock was sentenced by Bryan County District Judge Mark Campbell during a sentencing hearing Friday.

A jury found Matlock guilty in November and recommended the four-year sentence.

Matlock was charged last year for the death of 19-month-old Kayson Black, who was struck by an ATV, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to a probable-cause affidavit by OHP, Matlock was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident that happened May 29, 2015, at a trailer park on Leavenworth Trail Road in Mead.

Court papers state Matlock attempted to start the ATV by touching a wire to the battery while the ATV was in gear. Because of that, the ATV lurched forward and struck the child, pinning him between the ATV and a parked automobile.

The child was taken by private vehicle to the Durant hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Dallas where he died later that evening from head injuries, according to the affidavit.

Matlock, who had a revoked driver’s license, drove the ATV from his Church Road residence to the trailer park on Leavenworth Trail Road, the affidavit states.

Matlock drove the ATV back to his residence and then drove a pickup to the Durant hospital, according to OHP, and a blood sample was drawn because a death occurred while he was operating a motor vehicle. The affidavit states the blood test returned positive for methamphetamine.

He remains in jail, pending transfer to prison.

In other crime news, drug charges have been filed against a Durant man who said he was trying to earn money to pay his fines, according to a court affidavit.

Twenty-two-year-old Christian Miles Banasiak has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school (Northwest Heights) and maintaining a place for keeping a controlled substance.

Banasiak came under investigation Nov. 30 after Durant Police went to an apartment at 2200 University Boulevard to investigate a complaint of drugs being sold at the residence.

An affidavit by Lt. Billy Jones states an odor of burnt marijuana could be smelled as he approached the door. Upon knocking, a man who identified himself as Banasiak admitted there was marijuana in the residence.

The affidavit states Banasiak gave consent for a search and agreed to show Jones the marijuana. The apartment was filled with smoke and Banasiak said, “I just provide a safe place for me and my teammates to smoke. They feel safe here.”

Banasiak pointed to a bag under the bed that contained 77 grams of a green, leafy substance, according to the affidavit.

Jones, according to the affidavit, asked if he was selling marijuana, and according to the affidavit, Banasiak said, “Only to my teammates … about 80 percent of them. I’m trying to make enough money to pay off my fines.”

Jones found a citation for Banasiak from the City of Calera for marijuana possession on Nov. 11.

A preliminary hearing for Banasiak was set Jan. 18.

In other crime news, a billfold stolen out of the women’s bathroom on the third floor of the courthouse was recovered, according to a report by Deputy John Bates, who is the security deputy for the courthouse. Tammy Wooldridge told Bates Monday that her wallet was stolen and she believed another woman took it after she exited the bathroom.

Wooldridge identified the suspect who was still in the courthouse. Bates spoke to the woman and she denied taking the billfold, according to the report, and Bates then said he did not believe her and that he would review video surveillance to see if it showed that she had it at the courthouse or took it to her vehicle.

The woman later retrieved the billfold from her vehicle and apologized for taking it and lying about not having it. The billfold was returned, along with the cash inside, to the victim who said she did not want to press charges, according to the report. An arrest was not made.