Man charged with robbery

Staff report

A Durant man is accused of robbing his girlfriend while she was making deposits at a bank.

Thirty-year-old Philip Chaz Daffern was charged Monday with first-degree robbery, larceny of an automobile and misdemeanor domestic abuse and possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested after an investigation by Calera Police. At 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Calera Patrolman Mark McMurry was dispatched to the EZ Mart store on the North Service Road about a woman who came into the store and said she had been robbed of her night deposit bag at First United Bank which is across the road from the store.

Upon arrival, the woman told McMurry she is a shift manager at Burger King and that when she exited her car at the bank, a man punched her twice in the head, took the deposit bag and then stole her car, according to the report.

Police retrieved video surveillance from the bank and it showed a person hit the woman but the blows appeared to be “soft,” according to report.

Durant Police recovered the vehicle at 21st and Mississippi less than an hour after the reported robbery. While Calera officers were still in the parking lot of the bank, a man who identified himself as Daffern walked up to speak with officers, the report stated, and he said his girlfriend had been robbed.

After questioning and more investigating, officers determined Daffern was the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

Officer McMurry questioned the woman again and she she thought it could have been Daffern, but was only about 20 percent sure, the report stated.