School board candidates file

There will be no elections for school boards at Bryan County schools next year because no candidates were opposed, according to the Bryan County Election Board.

In Durant, incumbent David Leon Jones filed for a seat on the Durant Board of Education.

The following candidates are also unopposed at county schools:

Achille: Martin Max Hutchings, office No. 3

Bennington: Bryon Underwood, office No. 3

Caddo: Karleen Wingfield, office No. 3

Calera: Kyle Nabors, office No. 3

Colbert: Jeff Weger, office No. 3

Rock Creek: Frank Converse, office No. 6, and Scott Robinson, office No. 7

Silo: Chris Cicio, office No. 3