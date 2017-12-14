Fall Commencement at Southeastern set for Saturday

Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jon Hazell will be the speaker at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Fall Commencement on Saturday, December 16.

Hazell has taught Anatomy & Physiology, Biology, and Environmental Science at Durant High School for 34 years and he holds two degrees from Southeastern.

Two commencement ceremonies will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena, beginning at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The schedule for Commencement ceremonies is as follows:

10 a.m.

School of Arts & Sciences

Master of Technology

Master of Music Education

Master of Science (Native American Leadership)

2 p.m.

School of Education & Behavioral Sciences

John Massey School of Business

Master of Business Administration

Master of Science (Aerospace Administration and Logistics)

Master of Arts (Clinical Mental Health Counseling)

Master of Education

Master of Arts (Teaching)

Master of Science (Safety)

Master of Science (Sports Studies and Athletic Administration)

Following are the candidates for graduation, listed by permanent hometown:

OKLAHOMA

Achille: Maggie Marie Back, Philip Dwayne Leake Jr.,

Ada: Kris Darbison, Casey Renee Gillum,

Altus: Angela Marie Washburn,

Antlers: Raini Nicole Butler, Harlan Dale House, Mallory Kay House, Maranda Caroline Morehead, Jeana Reed,

Ardmore: Donna Marie Blackmon, Brandi M. Brown, Sherri Gale Eades, Kendal Wynn Farve, Catherine Ann Ham, Rachel N. Hayes, Joshua William Lucas, William James McCall, Casey Dean Miller, Shawn Paul Smith, Jessi Lynn Stearns, Jordan Willingham,

Atoka: Zachary J. Burns, Samuel Keith Toney,

Bennington: Raven Harp, Tad David Holt,

Bethel Acres: Heather Nichole Underhill,

Bixby: Christopher Lee Howell,

Blanchard: Alexandra Marie Ray,

Bokchito: Ashley Bishop,

Broken Bow: Jace Riley Caldwell, Shelbi Nicole Golden, Austin Jordan, Kristopher Mize, De Veshia Wynette Natt, Megan Routh, James Tyler Tomlinson, Payton Werner, Erika Ann White,

Byng: Stephen Cody Wheeler,

Caddo: Jacob Adam Argo, Chelsey Renea Pilkilton, Ryan Robinson, James David Wells,

Calera: Hannah Work,

Caney: Garrett Ryan Green, Kayle Brooke Head, Charles Lewis Holloway,

Cartwright: Jared Heath Robinson,

Choctaw: Jay Christopher Brimmer, Steven P. Cunha, Eric Michael Futrell, Kelly Jean Pendergrast,

Clayton: Gilbert E. Nail II,

Coalgate: Jaime Arcos III, Jade Juliãnna Ward,

Colbert: Chase Elliott Goodin, Evan Grant Wakefield,

Coleman: Gary G. Akin, Cory Jace Willingham,

Countyline: Dewey Keith Briscoe,

Davis: William Reyes Bishop, Wm. Greg Bishop, Tyson Kaid Hudson, Leticia Lizzette Torres, Rachel Michele Williams,

Durant: Sara Lindsey Adams, Jake A. Allen, Kaitlyn Bench, Alexandria Adora Brown, April Dawn Clinton, Dylan K. Cook, Brad Elliot Daniels, Rachel Elaina Davis, Brandon Dunn, Kara L Felton, Amber Ford, Sarah Bethany Franklin, Philip Joel Franks, Tayler Denise Hammond, Katelynn Victoria Hicks, Michelle Christin Hill, Jordan Paige Codner Holliday, Jessica Rose Huffman, Ricardo Ibarra Olguin, Douglas Allen Jennings, Casey Lee Jones, Kirsten Langford, Janna Louise Ledford, Lenora Elaine Lemons, Damien Marcus Mantzke, Kayla Marie Martinez, Ali Marts, Joseph Keith Mathis, Jennifer Leigh Moore, Sierra Brooklyn Moore, Jody Lynn Nelson, Devin Renfro, Cory Scheibner, Kinsley Diane Schiebe, David Rhyan Young,

Eagletown: Kage Billington,

Edmond: Michael Aaron Brinska, Selma Burris, Jon-Michael Roy Daniels, Michael Lee Pendleton,

Fox: Ethen Eaves,

Garber: William De Shazo,

Haileyville: Regina Lynn Gibson, Regina Elizabeth Peoples,

Harrah: Elizabeth Anne Stein,

Haworth: Timothy Posey,

Heavener: Sierra Ronni Janway,

Hendrix: Kent R. Caldwell,

Hobart: Matthew Wesley Beatty,

Holly Creek: Kyle T. Buck,

Howe: Shonnie Su-An Hall,

Hugo: C. Cole Brents, Laura Katherine Caston, Leslie Abraham Houser, Bryant Edward Lyles, Brittany Gayle Mintz, Rebecca Jane Morris, Colton Tollett,

Idabel: Karla Diane Jordan, Morgan Thorne,

Jackfork: Trenton Aaron Walker,

Jones: Andrew Peter Dyer,

Kingston: Audra Jo Bain, Cassandra Ann Bull, Scotty Jones, Zabrina Rory McArthur, Dustin O’Neal, Brandon M. Wilmuth,

Kiowa: Delaney Nicole Barnett,

Lebanon: Kimberly Smith Pettit,

Lone Grove: James Clifton Casteel II, Chance J. Roberts, Cherlyn Marie Snow, Amanda Dawn Stevenson,

Looney: Melissa Dawn Springer,

Luther: Jason Prescott Clark,

Madill: Andrew Thomas Bartee, Taylor B. Edmonds, Jorge Galicia, Keelan Brant Gentis, Makaylah Jordan Hartsfield, Devin Muncrief,

Marietta: Travis K. Choate, Exie Lee Grice, Kendra Ludwyck, Tammy Marie Mote, Vincent Andrew Powell, Kelsi D. Rainwater, Amber Robinson, Sandi Gardner Wolfe,

McAlester: Rebecca Marlene Bruner, Hailey Raleen Carpenter, Jesseka Howell, Casey P. Jones, Caden Pratt, Holly E. Price, Christopher Pulchny, Amy Smead,

Milburn: Leigh Mae Isenberg,

Mill Creek: Jordyn LeAnn Frazier,

Moore: Leroy Cortez, Lucas Evan Hunt, Cheryl Lynn Irizarry, Budoa Kirina, Tony T. Nguyen, Jay William Palmer, Jared T. Wilson,

Mustang: Benjamin Michael Nathman,

Nash: Ethan Lee Hamand,

Norman: Spencer Charles Thomas Anthony, Joseph Patrick Lepine, Matthew K. Morris,

Oklahoma City: Mary Elizabeth Barnes, Brian Phong Hoang Chu, Kevin K. Clayton, Laura Ann Culley, Dinh Cuong Huy, Christopher Ryan Jones, James A. Miller, Ramona Nicholson, Christopher A. Simon, Kheuang Kham Vannarath,

Owasso: Taylor Jacob Nelson,

Perkins: John Bryan Sasser,

Poteau: Caitlyn Breanna Jacobs,

Prague: Dennis P. Traxler,

Purcell: Casey Lee Clary,

Rattan: Jeremy Dees, Kayla Hahn,

Ravia: Stephen M. Comes,

Red Oak: Brittan Lynn Raines,

Sallisaw: Heath T. Carr,

Savanna: Bernie Ray Underwood III,

Seminole: Raymond D. Bird,

Silo: Jacqueline Colleen Washer,

Spencer: Travis Ivory Cogdell,

Sulphur: Amanda J. Daugherty, Chaeli Nichole Smith Pettit, Bambi Ann White,

Talihina: Tara Emily Austin, Angela Lynn Haynes Glendening, Darcey D. Parrott,

Tulsa: Sarah Schueller,

Tupelo: H. D. Bullard III,

Tushka: Lindsey Beth Broughton, Dustin Lynn Fewell,

Valliant: Ashley Suzanne Banfill, Dayln DeWitt,

Westville: Wesley Alan Workman,

Wilburton: Felecia Marie Clark, Michalina Sokolosky, Larissa Vasquez,

Wright City: Shelbie Brianne Cosby, Nicky DeWayne Slabaugh, Kyler D. Taylor,

Wynnewood: Kimberly Jo Wilson,

Yukon: Megan Jean Conklin, Paul Adam Espy, Clayton W. Wells,

TEXAS:

Anna: John Dylan Hayes,

Arlington: Nelson Oluwatobi Akinwande, Logan M. Taylor,

Bedford: Dylan Austin Dean,

Bells: Destinee Skye Johnson, Amber Leigh Williams,

Bonham: Jenna Danielle Toland,

Brazoria: John Reedy Mack Jr.,

Breckenridge: Rachel Rene Brannan,

Caddo Mills: Jeremy Nicholas Welch,

Cedar Hill: Kenneth Winfred Burks II, Christian James Honsálek,

Dallas: Bobby Ray Jackson III, Parmeshwar Karki, Reginald Marshall Jr.,

Denison: Melissa Jean Harris, Sonja Jo Nipper, Stephanie Rae Pearce, Paula Gayle Talley,

Denton: Kennedy Nicole Been,

El Paso: Kenneth Lyle Stemsley,

Fort Worth: Luke Andrew Alexander, Aren Briscoe,

Friendswood: Mitchell Mills,

Frisco: Cole-Bailey Cantwell,

Grapevine: Christopher Carrillo, Travis James Valtman,

Greenville: Austin Chay Gilliam,

Gunter: Yvonne Lynn Garner,

Houston: Sabina Adhikari, Adam Tyler Bartholomew, Carl James Elkins Jr., Nicole L. Helmer,

Howe: Ryan Chase Haines, Benjamin Claud Robinson, Ty Austyn Wade Wilks,

Irving: Courtney Lee Rogers,

LaPorte: Reginald Wayne Hawkins,

Lewisville: Tyler Cole Smith,

Mesquite: Jarrett Ingram,

Mineral Wells: Nicole Maree Diseker,

Paris: Brenda Kay Fennel, Hayden Louis Spencer,

Plano: Cody L. Lenderman, Misty Rose,

Pottsboro: Autumn Marie Foroughi, Brandi D’Ann Jones, Kristy Renea Townsend, Princeton: Alysha Everhart,

Rio Vista: Brandon Carroll McNeely,

Saint Jo: Brandon Foster Mills,

Sanger: Darius Lamar Johnson,

Sherman: Michael Lee Duree, Rachel Hendrix, Makayla Shayne Kelly, Amanda Elizabeth Kincaid, Amber L. McConkey, Lindsay Erin Parham, Sierra Peterman, Rebecca Rathfon, Jordan Alexander Ridgedell, Erik Lee VanMeter,

Snyder: Ronald K. Lindsey,

Trenton: Slater Zackery Stone,

Troup: Jacob Perez,

Van Alstyne: Chancellor Dale Grayson, Shelby Orozco,

Weatherford: Ty Mckay Hanson,

Whitesboro: Austin Purdom, Jacob Wade Williams,

Wylie: Mario A. Giamporcaro,

ARKANSAS:

Fort Smith: Derek Marshall Bolin,

Mena: Casie Rae Duvak,

CALIFORNIA:

Gilroy: Stephanie Rachelle Gregory,

Hayward: George Omoruyi Ehigiator,

Sacramento: Voong, Phung Q,

COLORADO:

Cañon City: Jake M. Trujillo,

Pueblo West: Amber Dawn Kennedy,

FLORIDA:

Crestview: Devany J. Chase,

Kissimmee: Christopher Jon Hampton,

IOWA:

Cedar Rapids: Brian Gerald Hastings,

ILLINOIS:

Chicago: Rika Sumida,

INDIANA:

Salem: Mark Nichols,

KANSAS

Lawrence: Gigi Desiree Woodard,

Parsons: Spencer Steven Schulze,

Wichita: Kelly W. Blue,

MASSACHUSETTS:

Franklin: Matthew Joseph DiRosario,

MARYLAND

Finksburg: Nicholas Wade Moreland,

MICHIGAN:

Hartland: Christine Elizabeth Tester,

Munising: Adam Thomas Eli Tester,

Waterford: Brian M. Lund,

NORTH CAROLINA:

Garysburg: Quentin Marsalis Fields,

Warrenton: Michelle Khalila Williams,

NORTH DAKOTA:

Belcourt: Kenneth Shane Davis,

OHIO:

Cleveland: Gregory Bernard Parker Jr.,

PENNSYLVANIA:

Lancaster: Heather L. Tran,

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Summerville: Clara Lawrence Nester,

TENNESSEE:

Memphis: Rodney M. Bell,

Oliver Springs: Jonathon Tyler Byrge,

VIRGINIA:

Sterling: Michael K. Gabriel,

WASHINGTON:

Prosser: Duane Stephen Deeter,

WISCONSIN:

Mequon: Daniel Robert Zydek,

WYOMING:

Fort Washakie: Donna Lynette Guina-St. Clair,

SERBIA:

Belgrade: Petar Popovic,

BANGLADESH:

Dhaka: Syed Moinuddin Ahmed,

SCOTLAND:

Edinburgh : Jordan Penn-White,

MYANMAR:

Hinthada : Htun Zeyar,

NEPAL:

Kathmandu : Aswin Man Singh Shrestha,

NIGERIA:

Lagos : Meme Barbara Ekene,

BRAZIL:

Rio de Janeiro : Ana Karine Cavalcante Bento