Christmas dinner served to Olympians

Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.

Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.

Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_2447use.jpg Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night. Photos by Dan Pennington| Durant Democrat

Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.