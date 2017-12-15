Posted on by

Christmas dinner served to Olympians


Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.


Photos by Dan Pennington| Durant Democrat

Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.


Photos by Dan Pennington| Durant Democrat

Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.

Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.

Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_2447use.jpgRed River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night. Photos by Dan Pennington| Durant Democrat

Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_use.jpgChristmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington| Durant Democrat

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:18 pm |    

More than 1,000 take photo with Santa

More than 1,000 take photo with Santa
2:17 pm |    

REI Oklahoma celebrates 35 years in Durant

REI Oklahoma celebrates 35 years in Durant
2:16 pm |    

40th annual Calera Christmas Parade held

40th annual Calera Christmas Parade held
comments powered by Disqus