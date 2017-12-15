Christmas dinner served to Olympians

Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.
Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.
Red River Area 13 Special Olympians held their annual Christmas party at the Bryan County Community Building. Santa was a special guest after dinner Saturday night.
Christmas dinner was served to the Special Olympics athletes who celebrated a great year in Durant.