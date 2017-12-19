‘The best country in the world’

When Gzim Krasniqi, owner and manager of Durant’s Roma Italian Restaurant, hears native-born Americans complain that we, as a nation, have strayed far away from our founding ideals of equality, justice, and compassion, he is reminded of why, in 1999, he left his home country of Kosovo.

Gzim told the members of the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women at their recent meeting the story of this flight from his homeland. His large Albanian family—thirty members—had lived for many years in Vranoc, a small village near the city of Peja. There, his father, a grocery-store owner, had worked for 43 years, good times and bad, peace and political strife, to build a full life for his family. The family was the third generation to live on the land.

Gzim says that he remembers being a normal, happy kid until he was about seven years old. From then until he fled Kosovo at the age of twenty, life was dominated by Serbian attempts to force Albanians to give up their way of life and become like Serbs.

Then, one night, in the midst of the Kosovo War raging at the end of the century, his family’s big house went up in flames.

“Everything my father had worked for all those years was gone,” Gzim recounts.

The family was left with nothing, and for years members moved homeless from one town to another until Gzim and one of his brothers built them a new home on the family land. Gzim grins wistfully when telling this part of the story. “But it was only half as big as the one that burned.”

It was at this point, in the midst of the Kosovo War, that Gzim, aged 20, fled Kosovo with hope of eventually coming to the United States. On the way, Gzim worked in an Italian restaurant in Switzerland for three years. He reached the United States in 1999 and eventually settled in the Dallas area and ran an Italian restaurant in Mount Pleasant. Gzim learned English on his own after reaching the U.S. He met and married his wife in Dallas. Gzim came to Durant and opened the restaurant in 2005. Gzim and his wife, Cindy, have three children, one theirs, Yani, and two from Cindy’s earlier marriage, Roman and Brittany. They also have one grandson.

One brother and one nephew live in the U.S., but the rest of Gzim’s family still live in Kosovo, including five sisters and brothers, where they have worked to rebuild their lives after the Kosovo War.

Here in Durant, Gzim and Cindy have built a life he says he “loves.” “I want to spend the rest of my life here,” he says with a convincing smile. He listens to other Americans grumble about what’s happening to the nation. “Say whatever you will,” he says, and with an even bigger smile, he puts to rest any questions about what he thinks when he adds, “It’s the best country in the world.”

— Submitted by the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women.