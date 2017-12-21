Pipeline to cross the county

The underground pipe infrastructure isn’t seen by most, but millions of dollars travel under our feet every day.

A Houston natural gas company, will pump their liquid gold across Bryan County on its way south.

Cheniere Energy and Sparq Natural Gas Company visited Durant Tuesday to deliver checks to area fire departments for their billion-dollar pipeline.

The pipeline begins and Kingfisher and will drop into the infrastructure at Bennington. It could then travel virtually anywhere.

This construction project pumped $3,000 to area fire departments.

Each was presented a check Wednesday as company officials and each fire department’s representatives were on hand.

Cordelia Blakley of Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Zach Thomas of Lakewood Fire Department, Sherri Thomas of Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Smitty Nabors the Fire Chief of Silo Fire Department, Roger Joines Durant Fire Chief, Travis McIntyre of the Bennington Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Don Singleton from Freeny Valley Fire Department, Chief Ron Parks, Chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department, Russell Prentice of the Freeny Valley Fire Department, and Caleb Stephens from the Albany Fire Department said they welcome any opportunities associated with the pipeline construction.

Sparq Natural Gas company should see their product travel through Bryan County for worldwide distribution.

Officials said they appreciate the future relationship that will be formed between the companies and the fire departments .

The Mid Ship pipeline will diagonally cross the county. Fire departments that are approximately 1o miles to the pipeline received the cash.

Volunteer fire departments in the county really need money for operations and equipment. Each department’s representative was very happy to receive the cash to take back to their department.

Construction should begin this coming summer.

The natural gas will be distributed all over the world and many will not even know it. The product is not like the natural gas used in homes and does not have the distinctive odor we are accustomed to.

Odor is added to the familiar natural gas to help discover gas leaks. The natural gas traveling through does not have the odor added, as well as other significant differences.

Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner District 1 said, “This could be a great opportunity for people in our area. Many of the contracted workers needed for the construction may come from local talent. That would be an incredible boost to the area’s economy. Bryan County does have valuable resources that will benefit this project.”

Bryan County Commissioner District 3 Tuesday at the announcement of the $1 billion dollar pipeline that will cross Bryan County. With 1,30o jobs locally for that construction, Boyer said it’s great for the county and its workers. Natural gas will be distributed worldwide after it passes through the county. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boyer.jpg Bryan County Commissioner District 3 Tuesday at the announcement of the $1 billion dollar pipeline that will cross Bryan County. With 1,30o jobs locally for that construction, Boyer said it’s great for the county and its workers. Natural gas will be distributed worldwide after it passes through the county. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat It’s a rare occasion to see the area’s fire departments in one location. Three-thousand dollars was presented to each department from the company construction a natural gas pipeline across Bryan County. Pictured are, Cordelia Blakley-Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Zach Thomas-Lakewood Fire Department, Sherri Thomas-Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Commissioner Ron Boyer, Smitty Nabors-Fire Chief, Silo Fire Department, Laura Ferrell-Midship Pipeline Company, Roger Joines-Fire Chief, Durant Fire Department, Travis McIntyre-Bennington Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Don Singleton-Freeny Valley Fire Department, Ron Parks-Chief, Philadelphia Fire Department-Russell Prentice, Freeny Valley Fire Department, and Caleb Stephens-Albany Fire Department. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_group.jpg It’s a rare occasion to see the area’s fire departments in one location. Three-thousand dollars was presented to each department from the company construction a natural gas pipeline across Bryan County. Pictured are, Cordelia Blakley-Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Zach Thomas-Lakewood Fire Department, Sherri Thomas-Lakewood Volunteer Fire Department, Commissioner Ron Boyer, Smitty Nabors-Fire Chief, Silo Fire Department, Laura Ferrell-Midship Pipeline Company, Roger Joines-Fire Chief, Durant Fire Department, Travis McIntyre-Bennington Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Don Singleton-Freeny Valley Fire Department, Ron Parks-Chief, Philadelphia Fire Department-Russell Prentice, Freeny Valley Fire Department, and Caleb Stephens-Albany Fire Department. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Fire departments given $3,000