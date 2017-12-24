Kids and Cops go shopping

Shop with a Cop was a huge success this past Wednesday at Walmart.

Children, parents and caretakers went Christmas shopping with police officers, firefighters, bankers, church volunteers and people from all walks of life.

Shop with a Cop was originally designed to be just that, a shopping trip with a cop.

It’s a cop who has led the program since its start in Durant 10 years ago.

He says he’s “retired,” but John Wyatt doesn’t sit in the recliner watching Hee Haw reruns.

As an airplane pilot, he led a reuse relief effort this past summer in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Wyatt didn’t just drive supplies down from southeastern Oklahoma.

Like so many others who volunteered for Shop with a Cop Wednesday, Wyatt went south with equipment, to save lives and rescue those who had no one to bring them to safety.

Shop with a Cop is very much like that rescue relief that took place in Beaumont, Texas.

Lots of people in this area need help and may not have anyone or anywhere to turn for that help.

That’s where Shop with a Cop comes in with the Christmas rescue relief.

One parent’s words likened it to a rescue, “Medical bills and bad decisions had me where I couldn’t buy my kids anything this year. They would have been fine with nothing because they are good kids. But they work hard to be good kids. Today, this is a Christmas lifesaver.”

Nobody would have died without this shopping trip, but it’s something representative of the Christmas spirit.

It’s as simple concept of people donating to people, they may never even meet or know, in order to help them in a time of need.

Durant Police Reserve Deputy Chief Jeff Ballew is the other half of the engine that keeps Shop with a Cop running smooth. He’s been right there with John Wyatt, fundraising, planning and doing what they do for those who benefit from the program.

Wyatt said, “Jeff has been in law enforcement for 35 years. He knows everybody. He’s the one, we are a good team. It’s a collaboration at work.”

He could have continued the accolades for his fellow officer whom he respects immensely.

As a Durant Reserve Police Captain, Wyatt can relate to all the police officers in the field and shopping with families.

He said that what inspires him to leads the charge every year. He does it for the children and for his fellow officers.

Wyatt said, “I see the officers engaged with these families. They see the trials. They can then go back to some of these families at Christmas to help them. Many officers actually know the family they shop with. They’ve seen firsthand what the family trial might have been.”

Wyatt said that if a police officer refers someone, “it’s automatic. They are in the program.”

For the others, referral letters are written by someone on behalf of the the person. A committee then will review and assign an amount for the shopping trip.

Wyatt said, “There’s no set amount. Each situation is reviewed by the committee and they allocate the amount. We’ll see lots of different amounts.”

Durant Police, Durant Police Reserve, Durant Fire, Bryan County Sheriff, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Durant Masonic Lodge, Victory Life, First Texoma National Bank and US Fish and Wildlife among others were represented Wednesday.

With the traditional structure of a family changing in our society, many grandparents and relatives care for children. Others open their hearts and homes to foster children or adopt, that is their family.

Just a few minutes talking with the adults with the kids, confirms that fact.

Durant Reserve Officer Miles Gooding shopped with one such family, Angie Reyes and her child with three she fosters.

Wyatt said they provide Shop with a Cop to local youth shelter kids.

Being in the youth shelter, for most, is a direct consequence they face as a result of their family or family environment, or even lack of a proper family.

He said those kids should not be left out of Christmas just because of life’s circumstances.

Bryan County Youth Shelter had a special volunteer in Dallin Floyd who came with his dad who is a US Fish and Wildlife Department volunteer. The younger Floyd was recruited to take 3 teens from the shelter shopping.

Durant Police Deputy Chief Joe Clark had a special guest escorting him as he shopped with the kids as their “cop.”

Julie McBride got to witness firsthand the warmth, smiles and happiness Clark experiences with Shop with a Cop.

Being a cop can be rough as they see both sides, the good and the bad side of life, things many never see.

They have learned to really appreciate and be a part of the good things in life when they can.

Durant Police Officer MPO Brandon Mitchell was a lucky officer, in that he had the opportunity to play the role of dad and “cop.”

It’s his 4th time for Shop with a Cop and he said it makes him feel good to be a part of it.

Mitchell said, “I love this. I love seeing their smiling face and how happy they are. Seeing these kids pick out what they want, it’s a good day.”

Mitchell took a 9 year old little girl shopping then turned around as a volunteer with another Shop with a Cop recipient.

Durant Police Investigator and MPO Richard Ezell had a similar experience.

He was happy to be there and happy to see others happy.

Ezell said, “I am honored to be able help out here and help the community. It’s one of the things I like to do.”

He talked about how one of the girls he shopped with, loved “shiny stuff” as she shopped. Ezell has his own daughter and could relate to seeing the happy face of a girl at Christmas.

One shopper made it a point to tell everyone who was in earshot that “Christmas is about Jesus. It’s about this special day being his birthday. He gave his life for us and we give gifts to each other. Let’s always remember the true meaning of Christmas.”

Shop with a Cop is definitely about the spirit of giving. Anyone can donate and be a part of this aspect of the joy of Christmas.

Durant Police Chief David Houser said, “Our reserve Deputy Chief Jeff Ballew and Reserve Captain John Wyatt, have been driving force behind Shop with a Cop. Their fundraising efforts over the past 10 years and their dedication to Shop with a Cop brought joy to over 20oo children and their families, in our area. The blessings that the families receive from Shop with a Cop is nothing compared with the blessings our officers receive by being a part of this wonderful event.

The Durant Police Department vehicles are proudly displayed at Walmart Wednesday morning as officers participated the the 10th annual Shop with a Cop. Many area agencies and organizations sent volunteers to the event http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8903Outside.jpg The Durant Police Department vehicles are proudly displayed at Walmart Wednesday morning as officers participated the the 10th annual Shop with a Cop. Many area agencies and organizations sent volunteers to the event Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant Police Officer MPO Brandon Mithchell loved seeing the smiling faces of those he escorted shopping during the Shop with a Cop event. Here he’s watching as his shoppers check out at Walmart. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8911MitchellCop.jpg Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant Police Officer MPO Brandon Mithchell loved seeing the smiling faces of those he escorted shopping during the Shop with a Cop event. Here he’s watching as his shoppers check out at Walmart. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt briefs a family and provides the information needed for the Shop with a Cop event. He and Reserve Deputy Chief Jeff Ballew have led the event in Durant for 10 years. DPD Chief David Houser praised both men for their dedication to the program and the community. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8928WyattCop.jpg Durant Police Reserve Captain John Wyatt briefs a family and provides the information needed for the Shop with a Cop event. He and Reserve Deputy Chief Jeff Ballew have led the event in Durant for 10 years. DPD Chief David Houser praised both men for their dedication to the program and the community. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat