During Durant’s first significant rainfall in months, City of Durant Street Department worker Calvin Patterson cleans debris from the city’s sewer drains. Water must be able to deposit into the drains in order to alleviate puddling and be safer for motorists. Patterson is dedicated to his job, even if he works in the rain to help with safety and keeping the city clean. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_city.jpg During Durant’s first significant rainfall in months, City of Durant Street Department worker Calvin Patterson cleans debris from the city’s sewer drains. Water must be able to deposit into the drains in order to alleviate puddling and be safer for motorists. Patterson is dedicated to his job, even if he works in the rain to help with safety and keeping the city clean. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat