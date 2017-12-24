Posted on by

Christmas celebrates the birth of the Savior.


Houses are decorated with lights and displays that families enjoy driving by as part of the Christmas celebration. This annual display at 14th and Locust is a family favorite.


Downtown Durant and The Massey Building are decorated for the Christmas season.


Main Street in Durant is decorated with trains, snowmen and lots of festive Christmas displays. For the second year, Durant Main Street Director Stephanie Gardner has led the effort to better decorate the downtown area. Residents can be seen most days taking Christmas photographs with their families in front of the displays.


Bright lights decorate the area this Christmas in Durant.


