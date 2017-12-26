Tingle thrills Durant students with Trail of Tears tale

Award-winning Native American fiction writer, Tim Tingle paid a visit to Durant Intermediate School on Dec. 5, much to the delight of students and teachers.

Tingle’s newest book, “How I Became a Ghost” was read by every sixth grade class at Durant Intermediate school.

Charlene Hibbs, Director of Indian Education at Durant Public schools helped to facilitate the project. “The teachers have done a fantastic job incorporating it in to their literature,” according to Hibbs. Five teachers (Kathy Moore, Sandi Feuerhelm, Laurie Curtis, Juanita Daniel and Heather Dobbins) and approximately 240 children participated.

“How I Became A Ghost” is a fictional story of a young Choctaw boy named Isaac and his experiences on the Trail of Tears.

Tim kept the students engaged and even gave them a few frights as he read excerpts from his novel and answered a flood of questions.

“They were on the edge of their seats, they loved it. They really want to read the second book,” said Curtis.

The teachers who read the books with their classes and prepared supplementary materials were overjoyed with Tim’s presentation.

Juanita Daniel said, “They were in awe. Connecting something they read with a real person really helped clarify their understanding of the story.”

Although fiction, “How I Became A Ghost” is influenced by real events. Tingle spent countless hours in the Library of Congress researching the Trail of Tears, as well as interviewing Choctaw elders.

According to Tingle, the best information comes from elders. “They tell stories passed down through generations and everyone has a story,” Tingle said.

Because the book is historical fiction, students learned about Choctaw culture, as well as the Trail of Tears and had fun doing it.

“I actually had students giving up their recess to come in and read,” said Feuerhelm.

According to Tingle, his grandmother serves as his main source of inspiration. “I want to please my grandmother. I just want her to be proud.”

The second book in the series “When A Ghost Talks, Listen” will be on sale nationally April 10, 2018.

