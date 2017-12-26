Durant Fire department recreates Christmas card

Last year, the Durant Fire Department created Christmas cards featuring six newborn babies born to firefighters and they recreated the photo again this year.

Richard Parker, an engineer and paramedic with the fire department, took pictures last year of Owen, Augustus, Mitchell, Ava, Nash and Brevyn. Parker then posted the photos on Rescue1.com.

“So when this small paid department of 33 looked back on the year and saw that six of their brothers had newborn babies, it was time to show the public what was at the core of their department,” Parker wrote last year. “Instead of sending out the traditional Christmas card with a photograph of the crew in front of the station, it was decided that it would be great to showcase what was really important to our firefighters: family.”

The story went national last year, being picked up by ABC News and People.com.

This year, Good Morning America contacted the fire department.

“We got a call from a news agency interested in a follow-up story,” Durant Fire Chief Roger Joines said. “That’s why we went and did it again.”

Joines said that this time, it was more difficult to get the children to pose for a photo.

“There were parents in the background jumping up and down,” Joines said. “It was quite a task. It was a wild one trying to corral them all.”

Richard Parker of the Durant Fire Department took this photo for the department’s Christmas cards. The babies were all born last year to fire department families. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_FiredeptCard.jpg Richard Parker of the Durant Fire Department took this photo for the department’s Christmas cards. The babies were all born last year to fire department families. Photo by Richard Parker Getting the children ready for a posed photo was a challenge. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Firecard5.jpg Getting the children ready for a posed photo was a challenge. Photo by Dana Joines Parents are preparing the children for a phototo be used for the Durant Fire Department Christmas card. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Firecard3.jpg Parents are preparing the children for a phototo be used for the Durant Fire Department Christmas card. Photo by Shembra Wilson Richard Parker is shown taking pictures of the children. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_RichardParker.jpg Richard Parker is shown taking pictures of the children. Photo by Dana Joines