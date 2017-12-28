Deployed soldier loses child

An American soldier serving his country in Afghanistan has lost custody of his child.

Sgt. First Class Richard Solis is in the Oklahoma National Guard 180th Cavalry.

His 11 year old son Austin now resides with his mother when his court case was ignored, and the mother’s court case was heard almost immediately.

A promotion 5 years ago moved Richie Solis to Durant with the National Guard here.

He and his three children and wife Sara settled in Calera where they decided to stay when Solis was recently transferred to McAlester with the Cav 180.

When Austin was younger, Solis petitioned to gain full custody of his son in Altus, Oklahoma District Court.

That judge sided with Solis, agreeing that the environment was not condusive to the child’s well being in the care of mother, Jaimie Solis.

For 9 years, Austin has resided in the custody of his father, with wife Sara and the only stable family he’s ever really known, according to Sara Solis.

Sara said, “All one has to do is check ODCR, the online court record, to see the record of Jaimie Solis and her instability.”

His wife Sara said, “During his last deployment we got married. We got Austin due to his living conditions at his mother’s. My husband was awarded primary custody.”

He and Sara, their children, son 11 year old Austin, 12 year old Aubrie, and 6 year old son Abel, love the people of the area and the support they’ve received through this traumatic ordeal.

She said, “The amount of support is overwhelming. Everyone who knows the story is heart broken that Austin is not home where he belongs. Everybody knows Austin belongs here with me, Aubrie and Abel.”

During the last nine years, Sara said Austin has visited his mother regularly and they have allowed extra visitation.

She said they aren’t trying to defame the mother or to keep the child from her but they will fight for Austin.

Sara said the circumstances of the removal of the child are questionable to say the least.

Richie Solis communicates with his wife Sara daily from Afghanistan. Since he’s been gone, Austin dominates their thoughts and conversations.

This hurts a soldier’s well being, his wife said.

He’s a father first but must put that aside and give 100% to his country, his fellow soldiers and himself to stay alive. This ordeal has traumatized this soldier and his family.

Papers were filed in Altus, Oklahoma at Jackson County District Court, Judge Clark Huey Richie.

Sara said, “When a soldier is deployed, he is told early to get his mind and family ready before the actual deployment order is given. That the soldier should get that in his mind frame. They say, “tell your wife, your kids, and he did that. Austin’s counselor said to make it “matter of fact.” Austin told his mom, and she flipped her lid saying we were hiding the deployment.”

At this point, the formal order had not been given.

She said, “We told her more than once he didn’t have orders, she didn’t listen. Austin casually mentioning his father’s possible deployment, combined with the mother’s overreaction, and the lack of enthusiasm from Judge Huey to protect the soldier’s rights, ended with the uprooting of Austin from his home.”

The couple followed the law and made notification with the court.

She said, “We had 10 days to file the notification with Judge Huey’s court in Altus, we did it in 5 days.”

Sara continued “when that deployment order came in the middle of October, the mother was notified through official mail. She then didn’t see Austin for a couple of months as she claims she didn’t know she had visitation.”

She said, “the mother had papers from the court stating visitation. She was told on more than one occasion that we would file the judge’s orders.”

The mother’s previous situation that caused the father to be awarded custody originally, is in question today.

There are checks and balances ordered by the court to ensure the safety and welfare of the child.

The court did little before the mother was awarded custody, Sara said.

A “Stay” was filed, which essentially halts the case, or allows for the trial to be expedited.

Sara said, “Judge Huey did neither. He just let it sit on his desk.”

The statute that protects soldiers during deployement:

Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act.

Title 43 O.S. 150.6 (G) specifically states ” If the matter before the court concerns a post dissolution modification of custody or visitation the court shall not modify the previously ordered custody or visitation arrangement until the expiration of the servicemembers deployment unless the child is at risk of serious irreparable harm.”

With Sargeant Solis deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan , Judge Huey then heard the case for the mother, and ordered the child to the custody of her.

Sara said, “That’s one of the appeals we filed with the Oklahoma Supreme Court because he should have stayed the case, and he did not.”

The Supreme Court will hopefully soon, decide if they will hear the case.

Sara said, “We filed the case today, Wednesday December 27th, and it’s stamped and hard copied at the Supreme Court now.”

That stay not being heard by the District Judge at Altus, as it sat on his desk for two months, was in violation of a soldier’s rights, according to Sara Solis.

She said, “Judge Huey allowed for the temporary hearing to take place while Richie was in transit to Afghanistan.”

So it was summed up by Solis’ wife as he was unavailable for comment in this story.

We asked her to have him participate in this report, and she said, “he would gladly,

but he is asleep and I’ve been blowing up his phone and trying every way to reach him.”

It’s ten hours ahead, night in Afghanistan and he’s fast asleep to be ready to serve his country.

She said, “So we notified the mother about the deployment. We file papers for a stay and it sits there for 2 months, unheard by the judge in Altus. He then allows for a temporary hearing, it’s heard almost immediately and she’s awarded custody.”

This whole ordeal is something she feels that should have never happened. Austin was perfectly safe and happy where he was, according to Sara Solis.

Sara then had to call her soldier, husband Richie, which was one of the hardest calls of her life. She had to tell Austin’s father, as he’s serving his country, that his son is no longer in the home, with his brother and sister, under her protection.

The outcome of this case is now in the hands of the Oklahoma Supreme Court. It is now known when that case will be heard. In the meantime Sara, or Austin’s brother and sister have not heard from him. He was not allowed to spend Christmas with his family.

Soldier Richie Solis and his son Austin before his deployment to Afghanistan. A District Judge sat on the case until deployment, then awarded custody to the mother. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SoliderBoyOORIGINAL-1.jpg Soldier Richie Solis and his son Austin before his deployment to Afghanistan. A District Judge sat on the case until deployment, then awarded custody to the mother. Photos | Solis Family http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_SoliderBoyLIGHTER-VERSION-1.jpg Photos | Solis Family Richie Solis and his wife Sara with the American flag during a family outing to the park. Austin Solis, facing, watches as his sister Aubrie tickles younger brother Abel before Solis deployed to Afghanistan. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_JZK_9967_websize-1.jpg Richie Solis and his wife Sara with the American flag during a family outing to the park. Austin Solis, facing, watches as his sister Aubrie tickles younger brother Abel before Solis deployed to Afghanistan. Photos | Solis Family

Judge sits on case until he’s deployed and orders child with mother