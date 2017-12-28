Calera Police give away toys for Christmas

LEFT: Toys were given away Saturday by the Calera Police Department at city hall. Shown in front are Emily West, 10, Bradley West, 7, and Calera Police Chief Don Hyde. In the back are, Animal Control Officer Garrett Nelson and Patrolmen Zachary Brown, Joey Scott, Jeff Wilson and Jed Griffith. Clothing and candy were also given away in the program that is funded by donations. This was the fifth year for the program. ABOVE: Seven-year-old Bradley West is shown looking at toys Saturday during a Calera Police Christmas toy giveaway.

