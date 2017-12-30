Three charged with robbery

Staff report

Three men are facing robbery and burglary charges following an investigation by the Durant Police Department into robberies that occurred in October.

Charged Thursday with five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree burglary were: Kade Lynn Robertson, 19, Durant, Austin Garrett Jamison, 19, Mead, and Robert Seth White, 20, Durant.

Durant Police Detective Brandon Laxton began investigating a reported robbery in October at Woodmanor Apartments. According to an affidavit, five men told police they had been robbed by the suspects.

The affidavit states the victims were outside when approached by the suspects, one of whom had a pistol sticking out of his pants. White said, “Where’s the weed and wallets?”

According to the affidavit, White told them to empty their pockets and he also went to one of the victim’s truck. A couple of victims were also punched.

According to police, wallets and a watch were stolen. Warrants were issued for the arrests of the suspects.

In other crime news, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for the burglary of a business.

Charged with second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property were: Jose Luis Salazar, 20, and Autumn Eaton, 18.

They were arrested Dec. 26 after Bryan County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Fowlkes responded to the burglary of the Mini Mart in Cartwright.

Business owner David Wright told Fowlkes a suspect was shown on video and a photo of the suspect’s face was then sent to all deputies. Deputy Eric Taylor recognized the suspect as Salazar and provided a Cartwright address.

Fowlkes went to the home and arrested both suspects. A bag of change and drinks were among items recovered, according to the affidavit.

Fowlkes then want back to the business where the owner identified the items as having been stolen from the store. Both suspects apologized to the owner, according to the affidavit.