REI to hold sexual harassment awareness conference

Join Rural Enterprises Thursday, January 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the REI Oklahoma Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Blvd, Durant, for “Sexual Harassment Awareness.” The speaker, Mary Rossen, will discuss the types of sexual harassment and how to recognize them. She will also provide information on behaviors of harassment and how to react when faced with harassment.

The cost of this work shop is $15 and lunch will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to register online at www.reiwbc.org.

REI’s partners are Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, Durant Main Street, OSU Extension, Choctaw Nation, Imagine Durant, and REI Women’s Business Center, funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For more information about this event or others, contact Barbara Rackley at 800-658-2823, visit www.reiwbc.org or facebook.com/REIWBC.