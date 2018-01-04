Back to school for the new year

Wednesday was the first day of school of the new year for Durant students after the holiday break. Students are shown at the end of the school day at Northwest Heights Elementary School when temperatures were considerably warmer than it was earlier that morning. Shown on the right with students waiting to board a bus is NWH Coach Edie Powell.

Buses and students are lined up at the end of the first day of school of the new year at Northwest Heights Elementary School.

Northwest Heights Elementary students are shown in line waiting for the bus at the end of the first school day for the new year.