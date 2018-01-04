Calera Police recover vehicle stolen from Durant business

Staff report

A Durant woman is accused of taking a pickup from a Durant business and driving it to Calera.

Twenty-two-year-old Chanteal Ann Foreman Eaton was charged Tuesday with felony larceny of an automobile and second-degree burglary, plus misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested Dec. 30 by Calera Police Patrolman Jeff Wilson who heard a police radio broadcast that a Ford Ranger pickup had been stolen from NAPA Auto Parts in Durant and that Eaton could have been in possession of the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Wilson contacted Eaton through Facebook and she agreed to meet with him at a Calera residence.

Wilson spotted the pickup at East Main and Highway 69/75 and the vehicle went through the light, according to the affidavit, and the driver, later identified as Eaton, pulled over into the Calera Police Department parking lot.

The affidavit states Eaton said she did not steal the truck and the keys were in it. She was arrested and while being booked into jail, Wilson found a glass that when field tested, tested positive for methamphetamine.

After returning to Calera, he was dispatched to a home where a woman told him Eaton came to the home, that was once Eaton’s grandmother’s and removed a window. According to the affidavit, the woman at first did not think anything was missing, but later learned a necklace and shoes were missing.

Wilson then went back to the jail to look at Eaton’s property. The affidavit states the items matched the description of what the victim said was missing.

The items were returned to the victim.

In other crime news, 53-year-old Lisa Jeanette Russell was charged Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She was arrested Dec. 31 after a traffic stop by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 91 in Cartwright.

According to court records, Russell has a prior conviction for harboring a fugitive from justice in 2006. She was given a 10-year sentence for that conviction.